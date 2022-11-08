HomeSearch

Josh Green Leads NBA In 3P% and eFG% Amidst Luka Doncic’s Continued Shooting Woes With Mavericks

Nithin Joseph
|Tue Nov 08 2022

Nov 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) dunks past Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks currently find themselves in the top half of the Western Conference. This can be attributed to the MVP form of Luka Doncic.

Luka Magic has been unstoppable this season. With averages of 36 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists per game, it is safe to say that Luka is carrying the Mavs on his back. one thing that is a bit worrisome has been his efficiency from beyond the arc as he’s shooting 29% from 3-point land so far this season.

However, while he is taking most of the spotlight, some pieces around him are also doing their part. Take, for example, the highly efficient Josh Green.

Josh Green’s efficiency from the three-point arc and the field is an underrated part of Luka Doncic and the Mavs success

The Dallas Mavericks currently find themselves with a 6-3 record in the West. Their success can be traced back to one person, Luka Doncic.

That being said, it seems the Mavs have surrounded the Slovenian star with some interesting pieces. Case in point, Josh Green.

The 6’7″ guard has been putting up some efficient numbers from the field and the three-point arc. He currently leads the league in Net rating, 3P%, FG%, and EFG%.

While the data is from a small sample size, Green is still outperforming some of the more elite players in the game. Like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and his teammate Luka. Granted they do play a lot more than he does.

Luka and Josh Green were vital in the Mavs’ win over the Nets

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks faced stiff competition from a Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. However, 36 points from Luka Doncic and a helpful 16 off the bench from Josh Green pushed them to victory.

A huge victory for the Mavericks. One that could go a long way in their attempt to reach the Finals.

