Josh Hart Heavily Implies NBA Officials Purposefully Didn’t Call Flagrant 2 On Joel Embiid’s Foul Because Of Game 2

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks was highly anticipated by just about everyone, including the players, given how Game 2 between these two teams ended. Not falling short of many expectations, there was drama in Game 3 indeed, as Joel Embiid committed a highly unsportsmanlike foul on Knicks center, Mitchell Robinson, leading to a Flagrant 1 foul call on him. When asked New York’s Josh Hart if it should’ve been a Flagrant 2 foul instead, this is what the Knicks guard had to say.

“We knew what Game 3 was gonna be… Especially with how Game 2 ended. Am I surprised? Not at all.”

Game 2 between the Knicks and the 76ers had some loose officiating from the referees in the final seconds of the game, with many potential fouls being ignored completely by the officiating team. Feeling absolutely robbed of a victory, the Philadelphia 76ers even decided to file grievances with the league over the poor officiating, per Bleacher Report.

For the uninitiated, this is the play Hart seemed to be referring to, was when Joel Embiid was penalized with just a Flagrant 1 foul. This took place after the 76ers man was upset over not getting a call in the post, and decided to grab onto Mitchell Robinson’s legs, causing him to trip and fall onto the floor.

As one would expect this whole ordeal ended up creating quite the ruckus on the floor. And as if Embiid not being penalized adequately for his wrongdoing wasn’t insulting enough, Robinson was later seen leaving the arena in a walking boot cast.

Despite injuring Mitchell Robinson, Joel Embiid continued to be on the floor. The seven-footer went on to make the most of his second chance, as he went off for a 50-piece, empowering the 76ers to grab a 114-125 victory.

Josh Hart’s comments came after taking into consideration the few final plays of Game 2 as well as the L2M Report that stated Tyrese Maxey was indeed fouled. The report also stated that 76ers head coach Nick Nurse did try to call a timeout but wasn’t given one.

So, while Hart may not have said it so bluntly, his statement sure made it sound like this may have been the league’s way of making up for the officials’ shortcomings in their previous matchup.

The Knicks guard knew what went down in the final minute of Game 2. And with the 76ers franchise filing a grievance and requesting a further probe into the officiating, Hart knew the fouls committed on Maxey would eventually come out. And as a result, he just wasn’t surprised with Embiid being awarded with no ejection, even after, despite his clear dirty play.

That said, the New York franchise was in no mood to stay quiet about it either.

The Knicks speak out on Joel Embiid’s play

Though this loss was a tough one for the New York Knicks and its fanbase, Josh Hart was still able to find a silver lining in this entire ordeal – the fact that Mitchell Robinson did not get seriously hurt after the infamous play by Joel Embiid.

“Happy Mitch didn’t get a serious injury on that… I’m all for tough fouls, tough playoff fouls, but that’s something that can put a guy out for a significant amount of time.”

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked to give his thoughts on Joel Embiid’s Flagrant 1 foul on Mitchell Robinson and the level of coldness in his response could not have been more palpable.

“Which one? The one they called, or the one they didn’t call? Just want to make sure we have clarity on that.”

It seems as if Joel Embiid might not face further consequences for his actions. But is this really the example the league wants to set going forward?