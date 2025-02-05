Josh Hart Labeled “True Psychopath” by Wife Shannon for Yelling at a Basketball While Facing the Rockets

Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Every good basketball team needs a glue guy, and there may be none better in the NBA right now than Josh Hart. The former Villanova Wildcat does it all for Tom Thibodeau’s club, from scoring to rebounding to defense, bringing the energy from start to finish every game. You have to be a little bit crazy to do what Hart does as well as he does it, and even his wife recognizes that, as we learned after the Knicks beat the Rockets on Monday night.

As we can see in the clip above, Hart made a tough running shot in the lane, then had a little something to say to the ball afterward. The moment was reminiscent of famous Knicks fan Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore asking the golf ball after a missed putt, “Are you too good for your home?” Except Hart’s shot went in, so who knows what was going through his head, unless he was angry at the ball for even hinting it might rim out.

Hart’s wife Shannon had a simple response to his actions, and it spoke volumes about the kind of relationship the two have. “Wow…true psychopath,” she jokingly said, but she was right. On the court at least, Hart is definitely a bit crazy. Knicks fans, all of whom have completely embraced him, wouldn’t have it any other way.

Shannon has a habit of calling out her husband on social media, such as in this post, when she called Hart and teammate Jalen Brunson “dumb and dumber” for wearing Commanders and Eagles gear ahead of the recently-completed NFC Championship.

Josh and Shannon Hart have one of the best relationships in the NBA

Josh and Shannon are high school sweethearts (sweetHarts?) that began dating in their hometown of Silver Spring, Maryland. They got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021 and have twin boys, Hendrix and Haze, who are about 20 months old.

When she’s not roasting her husband on social media, Shannon can often be found at Knicks games cheering Josh on. She was even in the building when the Knicks beat the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs last year, with Hendrix and Haze in tow on their six-month birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Hart (@shannondesiree_)

With the Knicks currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA and third in the Eastern Conference at 34-17, NBA fans will likely see a lot more of the Harts having fun before this season is over.