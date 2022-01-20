“Hell no, Ja Morant is not going to get Most Improved, Miles Bridges should get it”: Draymond Green believes the Grizzlies point guard has surpassed the MIP conversation and should be a contender for the MVP this season

Warriors star Draymond Green believes Ja Morant has surpassed the conversation for the most improved player and is contending for the MVP this season.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have surprised everyone with their turnaround season and are a top contender in the west. Morant is leading the franchise to some of its best days since its existence. The former ROY is a walking highlight reel, having the potential to be a top superstar in the league.

In his 3rd NBA season, Morant is averaging 24.4 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 5.7 RPG. The 22-year old is shooting 47.8% from the field. The Grizzlies recently had an 11-game winning streak, the longest in their franchise history during which they beat the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward stated not Morant, but Miles Bridges should get the most improved player. Green believes Morant has promoted himself in the MVP conversation, adding the Grizzlies guard should start in the upcoming All-Star game in Cleveland.

Also read: “I completely side with Kyrie Irving on this one, Cavs don’t win a title without Kyrie, Cleveland of all places should appreciate him most”: Stephen A. Smith on Irving’s altercation with a fan in Cleveland

Having played against him, especially in last year’s play-in tournament, where the Grizzlies ended Dub Nation’s playoffs aspirations Green knows Morant is special.

Draymond Green explains why Ja Morant should not get MIP.

The Warriors are top contenders to win the chip this year, especially with Klay Thompson returning to the lineup. Steph Curry and co have dominated their opponents on both ends of the floor. However, in their three meetings against the Grizzlies this season, the latter leads 2-1.

While speaking of Morant, Green said the Grizzlies point guard had moved past the MIP conversation.

“Hell no, Ja is not going to get Most Improved, Miles Bridges should get Most Improved,” said Green.

“Now, has he improved? Absolutely. You can tell he lives in the gym and works on his game. He’s 100% improved. What I love most is those guys on that team follow him. They follow his demeanor. He leads that team and that organization. And that’s what I appreciate most about Ja Morant”

“When I say ‘hell no’, in my opinion, Ja has already passed that. Let’s talk about the MVP conversation. That’s the category that I personally feel like Ja Morant needs to be mentioned more in.”

(15:00 mark)

On the other hand, Hornets forward Miles Bridges is having his best year playing alongside ROY LaMelo Ball. Bridges counts for some of the best dunks this season, averaging 20.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.1 SPG this season.

Also read: “Kwame Brown, you’re right, Kobe Bryant wouldn’t have looked at the stat sheet because you’d have 0 points”: No Chill Gilbert Arenas goes nuclear while roasting Kwame for his take on LeBron James looking at the stat sheet

Morant is currently in the conversation for almost all the major accolades in the league, such as MIP, MVP, All-Star starter, and All NBA First Team.