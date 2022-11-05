“Michael Jordan is the Strongest Athlete Ever”: Magic Johnson Explains How 300 Lbs Benching MJ’s Resilience Left Him in Awe

Michael Jordan’s career really isn’t one of those that needs an introduction to fans of the NBA. After all, you don’t get anointed as the greatest player of all time, without the world knowing about your greatness.

But while this man’s work ethic was unquestionably one of the biggest reasons behind his success. However, if just hard work could get you that far, everybody in the NBA would be great.

And yet they’re not.

No, there was something more to this iconic mixture. And on one occasion, Magic Johnson revealed exactly what it was.

Magic Johnson calls Michael Jordan the strongest athlete he has ever seen

In any sport, for someone to become a professional athlete, they need a certain level of talent to pair along with their hard work.

Now, this can be pure leaping ability, dexterity, and even strength. And in case you were wondering, he especially had a lot of the latter, as the man was able to bench over 300 lbs during his prime.

Given the many different athletes Magic has seen throughout his lifetime, you’d think there could be a lot of competition for the title of the ‘strongest athlete’ of his lifetime.

But, in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Frankly, this really does make a lot of sense.

At the end of the day, while Michael Jordan did train quite a bit, even so long after his retirement it’s hard to think of an athlete more gifted than him.

And perhaps that’s a major reason why he is the greatest player to have ever laced them up.

This wasn’t the only time Magic Johnson complimented Michael Jordan

If it may not be obvious already, Magic Johnson was a pretty massive fan of Michael Jordan.

Of course, a lot of that has come from him seeing just how hard he worked, and how much he improved every day. Heck, a lot of it even came from going head-to-head with him on an NBA court.

But unequivocally, he became his biggest fan during the Dream Team’s famous practice session. And here is what he had to say on the matter.

Moral of the story: NEVER talk trash to Michael Jordan.

Not even if you’re arguably the greatest point guard to have ever played the game.

