Josh Hart Names Denzel Washington as Dream Guest for Podcast with Jalen Brunson

From winning national championships at Villanova to deep postseason runs in the NBA playoffs, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have become a dynamic duo on the court. However, the two’s chemistry is just as strong off the court. On their ‘Roommates Show’, they’ve hosted a long list of special guests. But not Denzel Washington.

The two teammates showed up on ‘Late Night with Seth Myers’ and discussed their ever-growing show. During their brief segment on the show, Meyers asked Hart who his dream guest would be for the pod.

The Knicks star blurted out Denzel’s name immediately. He said,

“Oh, I’m either going with Denzel or… No I gotta go with Denzel.”

The veteran late night TV host was not surprised at all after hearing the Knicks duo’s choice. However, Hart and Brunson also said they would really love to have Meyers on the pod.

Denzel is also well-versed in the realm of basketball. He was one of the main actors in the cult classic ‘He Got Game’, featuring NBA legend, Ray Allen and directed by Knicks superfan, Spike Lee.

Due to the Knicks stars’ connection with Spike, the possibility of Washington making an appearance on the show is quite high.

Although it has only been seven months since the launch of the ‘Roommates Show’, there have been some notable guests on the pod already.

In under 30 episodes, Brunson and Hart have attracted celebrities like Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, Ben Stiller, Mark Cuban, Chad Ochocinco, and many others.

With their second season approaching, as the show grows, Denzel can turn the dreams of Hart and Brunson into a reality.

Brunson and Hart are in awe of podcast reception

With no experience in podcasting or content creation, the reception the two Knicks stars have received has left them awestruck.

Meyers presented Brunson with a question regarding their first live show in Central Park, New York. The two couldn’t stop raving about the event.

“That was the coolest thing ever. I think the best part about it, we had great guests, that was great. Everything about it was amazing. It started to rain a little bit. No one left. I was like, ‘Wow, this has turned into something that we didn’t think was possible,'” Brunson said.

The guests featured in their live show were Tom Brady and Lil Wayne, with an appearance from famous content creator IShowSpeed.

The unfiltered friendship that is displayed in Brunson and Hart’s podcast makes their show unique and free from competition.

Typically, viewers aren’t able to connect on a personal level with athletes. However, many have been able to resonate with the Knicks stars due to their humor and relatability.