Josh Hart Releases Heartwarming Statement Following Lonzo Ball’s Improved Recovery

Lonzo Ball had finally fixed his shooting form before suffering a horrific injury in 2022. The same knee injury has kept the Chicago Bulls point guard out for more than two years now. However, Ball is putting in the work aiming to make his NBA comeback soon. During this testing period, Josh Hart has found a way to motivate his former teammate, leading to a wholesome interaction between the two players.

During his rehab process, Lonzo has constantly been updating his fans by posting clips of him spending time in the gym. In his latest update, Zo is seen working on his catch-and-shoot and is consistently knocking down all of his attempts from the long range. Reacting to the same video was Josh Hart.

The former New Orleans Pelicans player seemed to be inspired by the progress Ball has made. Hart left a heartwarming comment on an X (formerly “Twitter”) post. “League is better when Zo is healthy,” Hart wrote about Ball.

League is better when Zo is healthy https://t.co/bB3lo8dp5d — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 24, 2024

Unfortunately, Lonzo has been receiving unwanted criticism in the comment section of such posts. However, in this case, it was good for him to see a familiar name show love. He would proceed to acknowledge the support by replying to Hart, “My brother Coming soon”.

My brother Coming soon — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 25, 2024

By suffering a torn left meniscus in January 2022, Lonzo didn’t only sit for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season, the pass-first guard also missed the entirety of the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 campaigns as well.

Any player with a torn meniscus finds it quite complicated to play like they once did. Derrick Rose is one of the best examples of a player who tore his meniscus and was never been able to return to his original form. However, Ball will want to be motivated by the comeback that the likes of Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul had after sustaining the same horrific injury.

Lonzo’s reply to Hart and his workout videos in general have fans excited about a potential return to the hardwood. Hopefully, Lonzo Ball can play 5v5 basketball soon and don the Chicago Bulls jersey sometime during the upcoming 2024-2025 season.