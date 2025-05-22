Despite Media’s Incessant Doubts, Lonzo Ball Offers WNBA Star Cameron Brink Valuable Advice on Dealing With Tough Recovery

Nothing is more difficult for an athlete than being hit with a devastating injury. We’ve seen it happen too often just in these NBA Playoffs alone, as Dame Lillard and Jayson Tatum each tore their Achilles. Other less serious injuries also had a profound impact. Steph Curry’s hamstring strain kept him out of the final four games of his Warriors’ series with the Timberwolves, and Aaron Gordon tried to gut it out in Game 7 against the Thunder with a hamstring strain of his own but he couldn’t contribute in his normal way.

If there’s one NBA player who understands what it’s like to deal with injury, it’s Lonzo Ball. The Chicago Bulls point guard went more than 1,000 days between NBA games as he dealt with ongoing knee issues, finally returning in October of last year.

Ball was the most recent guest on Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink’s podcast Straight to Cam, and he gave the second-year player some sage advice as she gets closer to returning from an ACL and meniscus tear that cut her rookie season short.

Brink asked Ball what kept him grounded and pushing through as he rehabbed his own injury, to which he responded, “Looking at the bigger picture … Them days be long, and the progress is so minimal sometimes and even sometimes it’s regressive, so it gets a little tough mentally.”

“Just to know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he continued, “and to know where you’re running to. I feel like when you have a good plan and you can hit certain goals along the way, that’ll help a lot. That’s helped me a lot, at least.”

Lonzo Ball’s perseverance should inspire NBA and WNBA athletes

Having that mentality has helped Ball overcome the many critics who have doubted him along the way, Stephen A. Smith being the most prominent. The First Take host picked a fight with Ball after the point guard responded to him, saying that he had heard that Ball had trouble even getting up to a sitting position.

Ball sent a video of him doing just that, to which Smith, in typical Smith fashion, flew off the handle and escalated the matter by bizarrely claiming to have gotten the information directly from Ball’s doctors.

Ball indirectly addressed that confrontation on Straight to Cam, saying, “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but a lot of people say things, especially in the media, that they don’t really know too much about. I try not to let it affect me too much, just because I know what I have to do most of the time, and the outside opinions don’t really bother me like that.”

Brink said she was glad that the Sparks had her back and weren’t pushing her to rush back to the court too soon. Ball said that the Bulls treated him the same way, which he was very grateful for.

“If you have a good organization that’s behind you and letting you heal, that’s huge. Shoutout to the Bulls for that, because when I was going through it, a lot of teams could have just pushed me to the side … but they stuck with me the whole way.”

Ball’s perseverance and hard work paid off. He played over 22 minutes per game in 35 games for the Bulls this year. A wrist injury kept him from playing more, but he has said that it won’t require surgery and he’ll be a full go for next year.

Brink doesn’t have an exact return date yet, but she’s expected to be back on the court as soon as next month.