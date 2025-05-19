“Why Would You Throw It Away”: Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry Grill Lonzo Ball Over His Adorable Prized Possession

Oct 4, 2017; Ontario, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) sit on the bench during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When Lonzo Ball heard his name called in the 2017 NBA Draft, his entire life changed. His responsibilities changed, and so did his habits. Not all of those involved basketball; one had to do with his adorable prized possession. Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, and Los Angeles Sparks star, Cameron Brink, interrogated Ball about his never-before-heard confession.

Ball made a guest appearance on Curry-Lee and Brink’s Straight to Cam podcast. The trio played a game together of making confessions. Sydel began by confessing to the death of her family’s pet duck. Lonzo’s confusion increased with each detail Sydel revealed.

It worked out in Sydel and Cameron’s favor as Lonzo’s guard started to break. Ball went on to reveal that he used to possess and item that he believed gave him good luck.

For the majority of Lonzo’s life, he carried with him a blanket that he had owned since childhood. It wasn’t until he reached a huge milestone in his basketball journey that he detached himself from it.

“I actually had a blanket until I got drafted by the Lakers,” Ball revealed. Sydel and Cameron both looked stunned. Ball continued, “I used to carry a blanket everywhere I went. I couldn’t sleep without it.”

Curry-Lee and Brink thought that was extremely cute and immediately asked where his prized possession is now. Ball claims he no longer has it, but the show’s hosts weren’t convinced.

Sydel instantly accused Lonzo of lying to avoid further embarrassment. “You definitely still have it hidden somewhere in your house,” Sydel proclaimed. Lonzo insisted he that he actually threw it out. Brink was genuinely bewildered.

“Why would you throw it away?” Cam asked. Lonzo explained that the wear and tear it had taken over the years made it kind of gross, but that didn’t shake Brink’s opinion: “It’s a keepsake.”

Lonzo didn’t want to feel attached to a blanket as he began his NBA career. He no longer needs the blanket to sleep or to have in his everyday life. He feels no shame in mentioning it, though, and fully accepts the impact it had on his life.