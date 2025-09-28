Josh Hart’s NIL Rolls Royce Admission Led to Former Villanova Coach Jay Wright Spilling an Anecdote

The launch of NIL in 2021 ushered in a new generation of student-athletes who wanted to profit from their names. Although he wasn’t the biggest name in college, Josh Hart would’ve certainly earned himself a pretty penny on the NIL market, had the rule been around when he was playing ball at Villanova University.

Advertisement

After his four years of high school, Hart was a three-star recruit out of Washington. He didn’t have the greatest highlight reel, nor was he a popular name amongst fans. However, he was a highly scouted player for teams looking to add an all-around Swiss Army Knife.

Villanova was able to get the edge and sign him before programs such as Arizona, Memphis and Cincinnati could even blink. Villanova head coach Jay Wright played a big role in the recruiting process, but so did one of Hart’s close friends.

“Matt played on the same high school team as Josh,” Wright said on the Roommates Show. “So, when we were recruiting Josh, Matt was helping us out with the recruiting.”

The person Wright is referring to is Matt Hillman, one of Hart’s co-hosts on his podcast alongside Jalen Brunson. Seems like Wildcats fans have Matt to thank for, since without Hart, Villanova wouldn’t have won the 2016 national championship.

At least Wright only had to depend on Matt and not NIL. If that was the case, Villanova may not have had the money available to sway Hart to join their program; a belief which Hart himself agrees with.

“They didn’t have NIL when I was here, cause I for sure would have got paid,” Hart proclaimed. “You thought I was bad then? I would have been so much worse,” he added.

How worse could Hart possibly be? “I would have been out here with a Rolls-Royce,” Hart answered. Of course, that wouldn’t be anywhere close to a financially smart decision for a student athlete. A student-athlete purchasing a $500,000 vehicle would stress out any head coach.

Obviously, Hart was over exaggerating, but his answer led to Wright sharing a confession about his days at Villanova.

“We used to have to get an extra dorm room just for Josh’s sneaks,” Wright revealed. “And he had one dorm room, so imagine if there was NIL and you were able to buy all the sneakers you could buy.”

Wright’s comments also forced Jalen Brunson to join the conversation. As Hart’s roommate, he offered a first hand account of the 6-foot-5 forward’s living conditions. “Josh wasn’t gross. He just had a lot of stuff. It was like a maze walking into his room,” Brunson revealed.

Hart could only smile while listening to Brunson and Hart relive his college days. Now, Hart has millions of dollars in his name to spend on whatever luxuries he desires. And as a bonus he doesn’t have to worry about what anyone else thinks.