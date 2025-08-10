Jalen Brunson’s Coach Was Pleasantly Surprised When Knicks Star Refused to Be Luka Doncic’s Sidekick

If anyone other than Jalen Brunson said they knew he would be a top-five point guard in the league, it would be a lie. Not even his college head coach, Jay Wright, would declare such a thing. The former Villanova coach actually believed Brunson was in the ideal situation with the Dallas Mavericks. The two-time NCAA champion’s decision to leave Dallas, frankly, shocked Wright.

Brunson became the head of the snake of the Wildcats’ operations during his three years in college. Those seasons proved he was capable of winning at an elite level as a lead guard. Unfortunately, if it were that simple, so many great college players would go on to succeed in the NBA.

The association is a different beast from college. The pace of play is much faster and the overall competition is significantly better. Brunson was hit with this rude awakening during his rookie campaign during the 2018-19 season.

Brunson went from nearly averaging 20 points at Villanova to not even reaching double digits in his first NBA season. It wasn’t until his fourth and final season with the Dallas Mavericks that he began to fully find his stride.

“I thought staying with [Luka Doncic], he could be the Robin to Luka,” Wright said on the Roommates Show. “Keep Luka in line. But he made the decision to bet on himself and it was the right decision.”

In the 2022 NBA playoffs, Brunson gave flashes of greatness as the lead guard. The Mavericks were without Doncic for the first three games of their first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz. They would’ve had every excuse to lose but Brunson didn’t allow that to happen.

He propelled the Mavericks to an improbable 2-1 series lead while averaging 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. That short sample size provided enough confidence in his soul to pursue a brighter opportunity in the offseason. That came in the form of the New York Knicks. Brunson has only shattered expectations since then.

“I can’t say that I knew he would’ve been one of the top four candidates for MVP,” Wright admitted. “But I knew that this dude’s something special.”

Brunson has certainly proved that he is a special player. In just three seasons in New York, he has already captured the hearts of Knicks fans. Believe it or not, he has compiled a compelling case among the best players in franchise history. Two All-NBA Second Team and two All-Star appearances are quite impressive. He hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

“I’m in awe of his decision and his fortitude to want to take on that responsibility. In a market like New York, no less,” Wright proclaimed.

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Knicks have their best chance to finally get over the hump. As great as their supporting cast is, they will only go as far as Brunson takes them. Luckily for Knicks fans, they are led by a winner.