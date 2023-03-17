HomeSearch

Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Sixers’ 2023 MVP Frontrunner’s Availability Report

Akash Murty
|Published 17/03/2023

Mar 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) watches a video replay in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid has now officially left Nikola Jokic in the MVP race according to the odd makers. While the Sixers’ big man is leading his team to a 6-game winning streak and closer to the top seed in the East, The Joker saw his team lose four straight before their latest 19-point win against the Pistons.

That was pretty much why they swapped positions on the MVP ladder. And for Embiid to keep the 2-time reigning-defending Most Valuable Player of the NBA, he has to give his all in the remaining games.

Even against a team like the depleted Hornets who might even lose their franchise owner, Michael Jordan, apart from the injured players. Will he be available tonight against LaMelo Ball-less Charlotte? Let’s find out.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets?

As per the recent reports in Philadelphia, there is no addition to the injury list that has the former Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels in it. So, Embiid should be available to play tonight’s game against the 22-49 team.

In the 76ers’ last win, he put up 36 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 assists against the Cavaliers in a 109-118 win, which was closer than what the scoresheet suggests.

The Cameroonian giant would be plotting to take a giant leap in the MVP race as the Serbian big’s team has tough matches against top-6 Eastern Conference teams in the next 4 out of games.

Embiid’s insane form in the last 10 games

Joel, who is leading the league in scoring with an average of 35.5 points per game, has played Sixers’ 9 out of the last 10 games and is averaging a mammoth 36.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game.
Their next 4 games including tonight’s matchup would be against 11th-placed teams and beyond of the East. Do not expect the MVP front-runner to miss any of those games and don’t forget to watch him destroy them.

