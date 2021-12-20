“LeBron James just cried his way out of a turnover!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Lakers’ superstar gets an obvious out of bounds call overturned

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James just complained his way out of a turnover, and NBA Twitter is in fumes about the same

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way to Chi-Town, as they face the Chicago Bulls tonight. Both the Bulls and the Lakers are playing without one of their stars. Anthony Davis is out with his ACL sprain, whereas Zach LaVine is sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

It was a close contest all throughout. In the end, DeMar DeRozan stepped up and led the Bulls to the win. He finished the night with a game-high 38 points. For the Lakers, LeBron James had 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook scored 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, whereas Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench.

During the 2nd quarter, there was a sequence involving LeBron James, that has the NBA Twitter up in arms.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James forces a call to be overturned

Playing his 19th season, LeBron James has been around for a long time. During this time, he has built certain credibility, which he uses to his benefit a lot. Tonight, we got a glimpse of the same. During the 2nd quarter, LBJ was passing the ball to Russell Westbrook, who wasn’t prepared and ended up losing the ball out-of-bounds off his shoe.

LeBron James just bitched his way out of a turnover -_- pic.twitter.com/YGXizE0RbN — Spam (@warriors4ly) December 20, 2021

NBA Twitter wasn’t particularly happy about what the referees did. They overturned the call, all because of a complaining LBJ.

Obvious ball out of bounds off the Lakers called correctly, Lebron complained and they changed it — A sports, entertainment, media & tech company (@PeriwinkleRip) December 20, 2021

Lebron throws it off russ’ foot and out of bounds. Freaks out & the lakers get the ball. Shits dorky as fuck mane — Nomadic Storyteller (@nomadic4trees) December 20, 2021

They definitely just gave Lakers the ball after Lebron threw the ball out of bounds 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/YMZSEGtT35 — lani 🏁 (@Jayyp_3) December 20, 2021

Bron really just bitched his way into getting a out of bounds call overturned when it was definitely off of the Lakers, refs something else — #ShitHappens (@CallmePuzzle) December 20, 2021

Well, I guess being LeBron James has its own advantages. Either way, the Lakers ended up losing the contest. I guess ‘Ball don’t lie’ applies.