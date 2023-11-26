Molded by Tragedy, Anthony Edwards’ Siblings Helped Raise a Rising NBA Star

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards rightly has the world at his feet at just 22. However, he did not have the most comfortable of childhoods, losing both his mother Yvette, and grandmother Shirley, in the space of a few months due to cancer, when he was just 14. The youngest of 4 children, Edwards was effectively raised by his three siblings, Antoinette, his sister, and his elder brothers, Antoine and Bubba.

While Antoinette was 20 and took charge of the family after the deaths of their mother and grandmother, it was Bubba who was chiefly responsible for Anthony’s switch to basketball. Speaking to The Athletic, Edwards had revealed back in July that Bubba himself was a basketball player, which was the sole reason why he turned to the sport in the first place.

“I wasn’t really a basketball guy growing up, but watching him, I decided to follow in his footsteps. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be up here. I just want to thank him,” Edwards said.

Such was the support that he got from his siblings, Antoine was listed as Anthony’s legal guardian during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he played college basketball.

Another article from The Athletic saw Antoinette talk about the kind of impact their mother and maternal grandmother had on the family. She claimed that the two had already instilled the importance of hard work which meant that the siblings were ready to take on life, once they died.

“I feel like they did a great job with raising us and letting us know that everything here is not for free. You’ve got to work for what you want. They just raised us the correct way. And that’s why we act the way we do. We know how to act around people,” she said.

Today, as Edwards has established himself as one of the best young players in the league, his siblings still maintain a low profile. They are usually not keen on public appearances and generally stay away from the media. While that is not a luxury that Anthony Edwards can afford, it is fair to say that the 22-year-old is still carrying on the lessons that he learned from his mother, grandmother, and three siblings, which is quite apparent in his conduct, work ethic, and the kind of rise he has seen in recent times.

Antoinette Edwards revealed the extent of support that Anthony Edwards got during his childhood

While money was undoubtedly tight when Anthony was growing up, the kind of character that his mother imbued in him is obvious even today. Antoinette, in particular, talked about the kind of foundation that Yvette and Shirley both ensured the children had.

Upon Yvette’s death, Shirley was quick to ask Antoinette to petition for her siblings’ custody. The siblings quickly moved to an apartment that Antoinette rented, and it seemed to the siblings that the entire city had come together to ensure Anthony got through high school and the first year of college without any issues.

Hence, while the potential was always there, Edwards had to undergo his fair share of struggle in order to reach the heights he has managed to reach today. The credit, in part, also goes to each member of his family, including his mother, grandmother, and his three siblings, who continue to have his back as he establishes himself as a bonafide NBA sensation.