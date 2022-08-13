Shaquille O’Neal explains why losing $24 million could cause discomfort between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James’ Lakers

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal supports Russell Westbrook in his decision of staying back and cashing his $47.1 million check

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the most successful franchises in the NBA. Having won 17 titles, they’re tied with Boston Celtics for the most championships by a single franchise. Having won a championship in 2020, they wanted to repeat their success in 2021 and revamped almost their entire roster in the offseason. However, that move didn’t work out well.

In the 2021 offseason, they did the same once again. The turning point which made them the sudden title favorites was trading for Russell Westbrook. However, things didn’t work out for the Lakers as they had imagined. Injuries and misunderstandings derailed their plan, leaving them with a 33-49 record for the season.

Also Read: Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss’ attempt to sell 3 $500 worth PS5s to fund Russell Westbrook’s $47 contract mocked by Twitterati

Russ received a major share of the blame. The 2017 MVP didn’t deserve the kind of criticism that came his way. People wanted him to opt out of the final year of his contract, which would get him $47.1 million for the season. However, Brodie opted in, which caused more criticism to come his way.

Shaquille O’Neal supports Russell Westbrook and his decision of opting-in

In a recent episode of ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq,’ the NBA legend supports Russ and his decision to opt into the final year of his contract. Shaq said,

“And if I’m Russ, because of how things played out last year, I’m gonna make them pay me this 47 million… Because remember, 47 in LA is what, 23 million“, O’Neal said. “Never forget that California tax is deadly. “

The California state and federal taxes would account for over 50% of Westbrook’s earnings. It makes sense for Russ to pay heed to what Shaq said. Take the cheque this season, show up and ball out, and then attract a lucrative deal for the following offseason.

For all the hate Russ received the past season, he was consistently the second-best performer on the squad, right behind LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season for the Lakers. Only four other players averaged 18/7/7 for the season: Nikola Jokić, James Harden, Dejounte Murray and Luka Doncic. Is the Westbrook hate getting out of hand? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/5TnoYAXb0M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2022

Also Read: $200M Russell Westbrook likes tweet suggesting the LA Lakers misused him

Hopefully, Brodie can show up and shut up haters in the coming season and make his way out of Tinseltown.