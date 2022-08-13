Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal explains why losing $24 million could cause discomfort between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James’ Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal explains why losing $24 million could cause discomfort between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James' Lakers
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
$36 million NBA champ reveals why a former GSW coach never believed in Stephen Curry
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal explains why losing $24 million could cause discomfort between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James' Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal explains why losing $24 million could cause discomfort between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James’ Lakers

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal supports Russell Westbrook in his decision of staying back and cashing…