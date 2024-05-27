Jrue Holiday Finds His Game 4 Availability at Risk in Celtics-Pacers Series

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts after drawing a foul against the Indiana Pacers in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have a chance to close out the Eastern Conference Finals tonight on the road. They are 3-0 up in the series ahead of their Game 4 bout against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Even though the Pacers could miss out on the services of their centerpiece Tyrese Haliburton, the Celtics are also dealing with the absence of their star center, Kristaps Porzingis. Unfortunately, one of the key architects of their last win, Jrue Holiday might also end up missing the potential series closer.

According to the Celtics’ pre-game injury report, Holiday is ‘Questionable’ for the next game. The 33-year-old has a non-covid illness that might end up sidelining him for tonight’s game.

However, for those who have tracked Holiday’s appearance on the injury report throughout the series, this might not be a big worry. He was mentioned on the injury report for a similar ailment before Game 3 as well.

Celtics list Kristaps Porzingis as OUT for Game 4 vs. Indy. Luke Kornet (wrist) and Jrue Holiday (illness) are questionable. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 26, 2024

However, the Celtics’ defensive guard went on to play for 38 minutes in the game, where he scored 14 points with nine rebounds and three assists. Holiday played a crucial role in ensuring that the Celtics take a three-game lead against the Pacers.

So, even though he is listed on the injury report yet again, the veteran guard is expected to start the contest. However, keeping the NBA Finals in mind, his minutes might be restricted if Boston manages to cruise to an easy win.

Apart from the two-time All-Star, Porzingis and Luke Kornet are also named on the injury report. While the Latvian has been ruled out, Kornet is listed as ‘Questionable’ due to a sprain in his left wrist.

Despite the three injuries, the Celtics don’t have much to worry about because their dominant offensive backcourt of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have put on a show throughout this season. The defensive backcourt of Holiday and Derrick White has also proven to be incredibly effective.

According to a StatMamba report, the duo of White and Holiday have held opposition guards to 39.2% FG this postseason. Impressed by their efficiency, Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently bestowed an all-time honor on the duo. On an episode of UNDISPUTED, Pierce said, “This is one of the best defensive backcourts in NBA history.”