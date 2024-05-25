Paul Pierce Bestows All-Time Honor on Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as Celtics Take 2-0 Lead in ECF

The Boston Celtics have now taken a two-game lead on the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals. With the starting five putting up a memorable performance in a 126-110 win, the Celtics will now go on the road for the next two games. After the 16-point win, fans heaped praise on Jaylen Brown for a 40-point performance, however, Paul Pierce believes that Jrue Holiday and Derrick White should be equally applauded for their performance. On the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, the Celtics legend vouched for the two guards to get all-time defensive honor.

Impressed by the defensive duo, Pierce said that the Celtics have one of the greatest defensive backcourts of all time. The Truth said, “I just watched them how they defended, like they get their hands on a lot balls, they can switch.” White and Holiday have been consistent with their performances in the postseason, which is why it’s not a surprise to many that the Boston Celtics have made their way into the ECF.

"This is one of the best defensive backcourts in NBA history." — @PaulPierce34 on Celtics' Jrue Holiday and Derrick White pic.twitter.com/cE6pewbBvZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 24, 2024

Pierce believes that the Celtics have a luxury like no other team in the league because not only do they have a great defensive duo, but they also have two powerful scorers on the offensive side, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics legend said that on days when one can’t put the team on their back, the other is ready and willing to step up. We saw an example of it in the last game when JT was restricted to 23 points, Brown ended up scoring 40.

Considering the unbeatable form of the Celtics in the ECF, Pierce is confident that the Pacers now stand no chance of taking the series away from this point. If his predictions are to become true within a week, White and Holiday will have to continue their dream run. Given that they have restricted the opposition’s guards to a subpar scoring level, it doesn’t seem like a stretch.

Derrick White and Jrue Holiday recently made All-Defensive Second Team

While high praise from a bonafide Celtics legend like Pierce might be a moment to celebrate for White and Holiday, the duo was also recently honored with an All-Defensive Second Team selection. This was the second consecutive selection for White while Holiday has been a part of the team in the past as well. The 33-year-old has made three second teams and three NBA All-Defensive First Teams in his career.

Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are holding guards to 39.2% FG this postseason 🔒 pic.twitter.com/GwZVCEedEc — StatMamba (@StatMamba) May 24, 2024

As for their impact on the court this postseason, according to StatMamba, they are holding guards to 39.2% FG this postseason. With their ECF series tipping their way, White and Holiday will have to continue their heavy lifting on the defensive side while JT and Brown control the offense.