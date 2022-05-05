Basketball

“Juanita Vanoy is very independent, very demanding, but I love her to death”: When Michael Jordan opened up About Ex-Wife in an old interview

"Juanita Vanoy is very independent, very demanding, but I love her to death": When Michael Jordan opened up About Ex-Wife in an old interview
Mario Fernandes

Previous Article
“The energy is about to shift”: When Jaylen Brown accurately predicted the turnaround in fortunes for the Boston Celtics this season
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Juanita Vanoy is very independent, very demanding, but I love her to death": When Michael Jordan opened up About Ex-Wife in an old interview
“Juanita Vanoy is very independent, very demanding, but I love her to death”: When Michael Jordan opened up About Ex-Wife in an old interview

NBA legend Michael Jordan once talked about his then-wife Juanita Vanoy, expressing his undying love…