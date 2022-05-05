“Juanita Vanoy is very independent, very demanding, but I love her to death”: When Michael Jordan opened up About Ex-Wife in an old interview

NBA legend Michael Jordan once talked about his then-wife Juanita Vanoy, expressing his undying love for her

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the best players to grace the NBA in the league’s history. The 6-time NBA Champion was part of a dominant era with the Bulls, while also becoming one of the most recognized athletes in the world. However, despite Jordan keeping his personal life to himself, he announced his marriage to long-time girlfriend Juanita Vanoy in November of 1989.

In a snippet, Jordan is interviewed with his now ex-wife describing her. He is quoted saying, “Very independent. Very demanding. Of course, you know very caring, good mother. Learning to cook, love her to death though.”

Vanoy and Jordan have three kids together, having filed for divorce in 2007 citing irreconcilable differences. Notably, Vanoy is not a part of Netflix’s The Last Dance based on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. Now, Michael Jordan is married to Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto, who he met in 2008.

Will Michael Jordan’s Legacy Be Unmatched in the NBA?

Many experts believe that Jordan was more than just a basketball player. With his wizardry and craft, he completely changed the Bulls team winning two three-peats over two decades. The Charlotte Hornets’ owner also led the league in scoring in 10 seasons.

With LeBron James still going strong at 37, he surely seems to be close competition for Jordan. James is a 4-time champion while playing for the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers. With MVP wins and an Olympic Gold, James has one of the most lucrative trophy cabinets in the basketball world. With him winning his 4th ring in 2020, it will be interesting to see if he is able to match Jordan.

Fans have compared everything between these two legends of the game. From the number of rings they have to their individual statistics both players will definitely be eternally remembered in NBA folklore.