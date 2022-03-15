“Julius Erving brought so much creativity to the game!”: How Dr. J paved the way for a superstar like MJ to flourish

Before the Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, there was one true showman of the NBA Julius Erving, a.k.a Dr.J.

Ever since his debut in the ABA, it was clear that Erving was on his way to stardom. After a stellar debut season, Dr. J absolutely took off in the next four seasons winning three ABA MVP trophies averaging an astonishing average of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists per game. But apart from his impressive numbers, there was one thing different about the 76ers superstars, the flair he brought in to the game.

Before scoring high flying dunks were a thing, it was Dr.J who, time and again, had multiple thunderous dunks in a game. Apart from the incredible posters, one of the most iconic of the moves that the 16-time All-Star had was the iconic reverse layup. Bringing his creativity on the court, Julius Erving certainly became a must watch for basketball fans.

Not only that, future superstars like Michael Jordan absolutely adored Julius Erving. In an interview, MJ explained how Dr.J influenced his play. “First person I saw was Julius Erving in the NBA.”

“He brought so much creativity to the game. Under the hand against the Lakers, we behind the basket. We all try to do it once he did it. I guess I would have never had those visions. If I hadn’t seen Dr. J in his time. He above the rim, around the rim, and underneath. You know, he did a lot of different things and you have to give credit to the doctor.”

Julius Erving and other icons to feature in ‘Icons Club’ podcast

Apart from the games, NBA fans nowadays have been greatly involved with podcasts. With the podcasts providing an insight into a superstar’s life, it is no surprise why there is so much craze surrounding the platform.

With an aim to feature some of the influential superstars of the league, veteran sports writer Jackie McMullan is set to host a brand new podcast known as the ‘Icons Club’ starting of 18th of March. Set to feature some of the biggest players like Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, Kevin Durant and many others, this podcast might be an instant listen for everyone.

