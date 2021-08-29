Basketball

“Julius Erving has similar hands to mine and can grip the ball off the dribble”: Michael Jordan outlines how imperative it is for him to have large hands to dominate

“Julius Erving has similar hands to mine and can grip the ball off the dribble”: Michael Jordan outlines how imperative it is for him to have large hands to dominate
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Allen Iverson for crossing him over”: Shannon Sharpe talks to the Sixers legend about hitting the ‘GOAT’ with his iconic crossover
Next Article
SKN vs GUY Fantasy Prediction : St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20
Latest NBA News
Kyrie Irving
‘I Think That That Was A Bad Take By Kyrie Irving’: Gary Payton Slams Nets Star For His ‘Not Having A Head Coach’ Comment From Last Season

Before the 2020-21 NBA season, Kyrie Irving made some questionable comments when speaking about the…