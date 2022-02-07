“Julius Randle lost it with an assistant coach during the 3rd quarter against the Lakers”: The Knicks’ former All-Star’s unraveling 2021-22 season gets adverse reactions from NBA Twitter

Julius Randle is now squarely among Knicks fans’ crosshairs after his latest argument with an assistant coach involving a confrontation.

The New York Knicks looked fated to give some tough competition to crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets for the near future. After all, they had a franchise player and All-Star performer in Julius Randle. And surrounding him is a ton of lottery pick talent and proven NBA veterans.

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier were expected to bolster their backcourt ranks alongside RJ Barrett. But where the former Duke one-and-done prospect has flourished, the former have flattered to deceive.

The Knicks are now trying to thrust Barrett squarely into their primary ballhandler’s role. The Canadian is steadily getting more offensive responsibility, both as a scorer as well as a playmaker. Julius Randle, by contrast, is getting phased, and with good reason.

The former lottery pick has reverted to being the turnstile he was on defense on the Lakers. Julius Randle has also seemingly lost his effectiveness while shooting pull-up jumpers. His step-back jumper, which used to be a lethal weapon in his All-Star campaign, is now broken.

Julius Randle gets hit by more verbal volleys from Knicks fans after his latest sideline incident

Things came to a head this past weekend when Randle got into it with a Knicks assistant head coach. Reports state that the upset forward pushed a laptop away and clashed head-on with him.

This clearly unflattering footage has seemingly turned Knicks fans squarely against their max contract caliber player. They were more forgiving of his defensive lapses and losses of focus when he was subdued. But getting in the face of his coach in such a manner is being deemed unacceptable on social media.

Johnny will be a head coach one day — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) February 7, 2022

Analytics guy: Julius, can we talk about your true shooting percentage

Randle: pic.twitter.com/nJUcLZyv6r — Hassan Hirsi (@TherealHassanO) February 7, 2022