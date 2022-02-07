“We’re gonna have a Black woman on the Supreme Court before we have a Black NFL coach”: Charles Barkley slams NFL teams for racial unjust against African American HC’s

Brian Flores made headlines after his racial discrimination suit against the NFL. And Charles Barkley still can’t believe the world still exists.

Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants for alleged racism in hiring. He presented that the teams only brought him in under the facade of the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview a minority candidate for the position.

In class-action lawsuit, Brian Flores shines public light on his experiences as Black coach in NFL. He alleges sham head coach interviews, including with Giants last month, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100K per loss to tank in 2019, and more: https://t.co/FwWUH16GAy pic.twitter.com/uFN22wszm4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 1, 2022

NBA legend Charles Barkley weighed in on the recent debate. And he cannot believe what is going on with African American coaches in the NFL

Charles Barkley compared the NFL to the American Supreme Court

Thursday night, on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley slammed the NFL for its glaring lack of diversity among the league’s head coaches.

“Never in my WILDEST dreams,” Barkley began to tell his co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. “Did you know that we got a better chance of getting a Black woman on the Supreme Court than we do having a Black NFL head coach right now.”

“I never thought I’d say that,” Barkley continued. “We’re gonna have a Black Supreme Court before we have a Black NFL coach. What a great country we live in.”

Charles Barkley “Did you know that we got a better chance of getting a black woman on the Supreme Court than we do of having a black NFL head coach” pic.twitter.com/a7VJYD5ZWs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 4, 2022



Currently, only one of the NFL’s 32 teams employs a black head coach. The Pittsburgh Steelers with Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in his 15 years with the franchise. Brian Flores was the other and had just led the Miami Dolphins to back-to-back winning season, but was let go nonetheless.

So a serious introspection needs to go into the NFL and the Rooney Rule’s implementation.

