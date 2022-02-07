“Michael Jeffrey Jordan would never!”: LeBron James’ Razzie nomination for Worst Actor actor for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy incites hilarious reactions on NBA Reddit and Twitter

LeBron James is the subject of more GOAT debate jokes after the Lakers superstar’s role in Space Jam: A New Legacy gets nominated for a Razzie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy was The Chosen One’s attempt to reload MJ’s cult classic and commercially successful original. Space Jam, released in November 1996, made $250 million worldwide.

Space Jam 2, as a lot of viewers know the movie, wasn’t quite as well-received by audiences. Despite heavy promotion by LeBron James, his family members and other NBA stars who featured in the movie, it only managed to gross $162 million and change.

Space Jam was made for a budget of $80 million and collected a net profit of over $170 million. Space Jam 2, on the other hand, only reaped a profit of around $47 million.

The general consensus among people who’ve watched both movies is that the commercials in Space Jam 2 were a bit much. Space Jam itself was a walking commercial, but ultimately, the presentation was very different. Space Jam seemed to fit its time, while the reload wasn’t quite there.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are compared by NBA Reddit and Twitter after Razzie nomination

LeBron James had honestly a great cameo in the movie Trainwreck, released back in 2015. However, it seems that his acting can only be best-received in more natural settings.

A Razzie nomination may seem over the top, but it’s also the perfect opportunity for trolls to bust their best jokes out.

Razzie nominations 2022: LeBron James has been nominated for Worst Actor for his role in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

