Basketball

“Julius Randle sacrifices a whopping $80M for the Knicks”: 26-year-old lets go of a potential 5-year $200M deal with the franchise

"Julius Randle sacrifices a whopping $80M for the Knicks": 26-year-old lets go of a potential 5-year $200M deal with the franchise
Arjun Julka

Previous Article
"I completely understand the choice once the team explained"– Charles Leclerc reasons against his radio outburst in qualifying after Ferrari's explanation
Next Article
"LeBron James, they love you right now, but they are waiting": When Allen Iverson warned the then-20-year-old about the incoming hate
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…