“Julius Randle sacrifices a whopping $80M for the Knicks”: 26-year-old lets go of a potential 5-year $200M deal with the franchise

Julius Randle lets go of a potential $200M contract by signing a 4-year extension with the New York Knicks.

Recently Knicks forward Julius Randle signed a 4-year $117M extension with the team. The 26-year was clearly the dark horse of the 2020-21 season. The New York Knicks had a resurrection season this year, clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 7-years.

The Knicks for long have been the center of various controversies and disputes within the organization, making the team a laughing stock in the NBA. Known as the basketball mecca, the Knicks were losing their loyal fan base.

However, the tide turned in favor of them during the 2020-21 season with the path-breaking year of Randle, followed by the acquiring of new head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks would win 41 of their 72 games, solidifying themselves as the 4th seed in the eastern conference.

Randle had his career-best year with the franchise averaging 24.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 6.0 APG on a 45.6% shooting from the field and 41.1% from the 3-point line.

His breakout performance earned him the title of most improved player. The Knicks forward also made his first-ever All-Star game appearance as a reserve.

Julius Randle leaves $80M on the table to secure his future in New York

Before signing his extension with the Knicks, Randle had 1-year left on the contract that would make him an unrestricted free agent in the 2022-23 season. As per reports, the 26-year old could have made up to $200M in 5-years hadn’t he signed the extension.

Though Randle may be criticized for his decision, he had long-term security and stability in mind while signing the contract.

“The money was one thing, but for me, it was more about the situation as far as my happiness, the basketball situation, my family, just being stable and being in New York and really just continuing to build this thing up,” Randle told ESPN‘s Andrew Lopez. “When I signed here two years ago, this was my vision, to be able to lock in something long term and build something from the ground up. That’s what we’re doing. All hands on deck.”

Randle’s reason for signing the extension seems justified with injury and various uncertain factors always being a part of a player’s life. Securing one’s future is considered a wiser decision.

New York makes it official on the Julius Randle four year-extension that starts in 2022-23: 💰Guaranteed: $106.4M

💰Bonuses: $10.6M (All-Star, 1st rd. of the playoffs and All-NBA Defensive 1st or 2nd team)

💰15% Trade Kicker

Randle also took less for the Knicks to create enough cap space to make themselves championship contenders. Randle’s decision seems to be doing wonders for the Knicks, who have gone on to acquire talents such as Kemba Walker and Evan Fournie this off-season.