“The Philadelphia 76ers are no.1 in offensive rating and 3-point FG%, despite Ben Simmons being absent”: An interesting statistic reveals the Sixers are in a good space amid Simmons’ unavailability 

According to Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media, the Sixers lead the NBA in offensive ratings and 3-point FG%. Despite their All-Star point guard Ben Simmons being unavailable.

The toxic Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia has fortunately not affected its team’s performance on the hardwood. The Sixers currently hold an 8-3 record and are the top seed in the eastern conference. The Doc Rivers team has not let the controversies around them affect their performance.

Though Simmons had a disappointing 2021 playoffs, he is one of the best play-makers in the league, running the offense of the Sixers. Thus with him refusing to be part of the organization. Many felt the Philly team would struggle on both ends of the floor.

Contrary to the notion, the Sixers have excelled and how. They are currently leading the NBA with an offensive rating of 114.2, which is the highest. They are also the leaders in 3-point FG%. The Sixers are shooting an overall 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Tom Haberstroh recently tweeted an interesting statistic stating Simmons was one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists, and in his absence, the Sixers are the most efficient 3-point shooting team in the NBA.

Important: Ben Simmons is one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists every season, but that doesn’t mean he’s “creating” those 3-pointers. In his absence this season, the Sixers so far have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the league-leading 3FG%. 3-pointers are way up. — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) November 8, 2021

Analyzing Ben Simmons’ 3-point assists.

The 76ers, who are no one currently in offensive rating, were at the third spot in the last rating. The Sixers had a rating of 112.5 in the 2020-21 season. The Philly team is currently first in the league in 3-point shooting. However, they were at the eleventh spot during the 2020-21 season, shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

During the 2020-21 season, Simmons averaged 6.9 APG, putting him on the list of top 20 assist leaders of the season. According to a report in FANSIDED, Simmons was the best 3-point manufacturer in the 2020-21 season.

The Ben Simmons Paradox 2 career made 3s 782 career assisted 3s

(most in NBA since his debut) pic.twitter.com/kF6xWYSts1 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) February 23, 2020

Ben Simmons has assisted on the most 3s since his debut in the NBA, with 782. In the 2020-21 season, he ranked second in 3-point assists with 230. An interesting stat reveals 52% of Simmons’ assists convert into 3-pointers. Simmons accounts for 33.53 percent of the Philly team’s assisted 3s.

Though he has been under a lot of heat recently, Simmons’ stats prove that his basketball IQ is one of the best the league has ever seen. In his four seasons, the 6″10′ guard has averaged 7.7 APG.

Thus one hopes the Sixers front office and Simmons reach a decision mutually and can settle the matter amicably. The 25-year old is a jump shot away from being LeBron James 2.0 as per ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.