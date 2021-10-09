“Russell Westbrook wins the poll for the best-dressed player on Lakers roster”: The former MVPs outfits get a thumbs up from Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony

Russell Westbrook wins the Lakers poll of best-dressed player. Mr. Triple-Double has a distinct taste in fashion that has polarizing views.

Russell Westbrook is arguably one of the most polarizing stars of the current generation. The former MVPs divisive following extends beyond the hardwood to his fashion choices as well. A couple of weeks ago, the superstar sent social media into a tizzy by posting a picture of him wearing a skirt.

His unique sense of style had earned him the title of Most Fashionable Athlete in 2017 from Sports Illustrated. The 9x All-Star also owns a fashion label Honor The Gift. Brodie’s fashion line offered affordable fashion to connect with the youth.

The superstar also has a book title Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers. During an interview, when asked about his first introduction with fashion, Brodie replied,

“Definitely early on for me. When I was younger, I was into fashion but I wasn’t always able to afford and have the platform to express myself and do different things that I’m able to do now. I feel blessed to be at the stage in my career where certain doors are open to me in fashion.”

Also read: “Can’t wait to see LeBron James and Russell Westbrook shoot bricks from the 3-point line”: Skip Bayless takes a dig at the poor shooting of the Lakers’ superstars ahead of the 2021-22 season

Though many people find the 2x scoring champions’ fashion sense bizarre, his new teammates in LA voted him as the best-dressed player in the locker room.

Russell Westbrook is the best-dressed player on the LA Lakers roster.

Westbrook’s polarizing image extends beyond his NBA career as well, especially when it comes to his fashion sense. While some slam the superstar for his bizarre outfits, some believe his unique sense of style is what gives him the edge.

Recently, the LA Lakers revamped their roster to a large extent going into the 2021-22 season. The Lakers lately conducted some fun polls amongst its roster to break the ice heading into the upcoming season.

One such category included the best-dressed player, with Westbrook winning it. The list of 9 voters that helped Brodie achieve this accolade included Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Chaundee Brown, Mac McClung, and Russell Westbrook himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

With Westbrook being back in his hometown LA, also known to be a fashion hub, it would be interesting to see the superstar’s outfits this year. Brodie’s pre-game outfits are a favorite topic among the fashion police.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook was LeBron James’ 5th option during the offseason!” : NBA Insider reveals how low down the Brodie was in Lakers’ plans ahead of this season

There is a section that completely despises Brodie’s fashion sense. However, the superstar is unapologetic about it.