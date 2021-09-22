“RJ Barrett ran more than any other NBA player in 2020-21”: Knicks youngster tops list including Julius Randle and Buddy Hield

According to BasketballNews.com, Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett had the most miles covered under his feet in the 2020-21 season.

For NBA players to sustain longevity, they must work on their speed, stamina, and agility. Even the most gifted athletes need to evaluate their physical parameters regularly. The league is more competitive than it has even been today.

A recent statistic revealed the most distance covered by an NBA player during the 2020-21 season. The statistic had Knicks teammates RJ Barrett and Julius Randle lead from the front.

The list includes former 3-point contest winner Buddy Hield and 2021 runners-up Mikal Bridges from the Phoenix Suns.

The following list is compiled taking into account the no of games played, minutes per game, and average distance covered by a player.

Top 5 NBA players who covered the most distance in the 2020-21 season.

1. RJ Barrett- 192.3 miles

The Knicks guard didn’t miss a single game during the 2020-21 season, playing 72-games. Barrett averaged 35.8 minutes during the season at 4.34 mph. Barrett averaged 17.6 PPG in the last season, shooting an impressive 40.1% from the 3-point line.

2. Julius Randle – 188.0 miles

Barett’s teammate Julius Randle was crowned the 2020-21 most improved player of the year. The All-Star changed the fortunes of the Knicks franchise, ending their 8-year old playoff drought. Randle played 71 games, averaging 37.6 minutes per game on a speed of 3.99 mph.

3. Terry Rozier – 183.0 miles

The Hornets guard played 69 games, averaging 34.5 minutes per game at 4.35 mph. Probably one of the most athletic stars in the league, Rozier is known for his high-flying dunks. The Hornets guard had a great season averaging 20.4 PPG.

4. Buddy Hield – 182.2 miles

The former 3-point contest champion played 71 games for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 34.3 MPG at 4.02 mph. Hield is a former NBA All-Rookie First Team.

5. Mikal Bridges – 180.3 miles

The Sun’s guard played the entire 72 games season, averaging 32.6 MPG at 4.37 mph. A 2x NCAA champion, Bridges made his Finals appearance this year. The Sun’s guard averaged 13.5 PPG on 54.3% shooting coming off the bench in the 2020-21 season.

