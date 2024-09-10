Julius Randle to Leave the Knicks? ESPN Insiders Confidently “Don’t Expect an Extension” for 3x All-Star

The chatter about Julius Randle’s uncertain future in New York is steadily picking up steam. Despite the player being extension-eligible for some time, the franchise has yet to tie him down to a new deal. While some believe it’s a matter of time, NBA insider Zach Lowe feels otherwise.

On The Lowe Post, the host spoke about Randle’s contract situation. He noted that the veteran forward will likely opt out of his existing deal in the 2025 offseason and test free agency, which could become an issue for the Knicks if they plan to retain the star. However, Lowe believes the front office has already considered that possibility and is willing to let him leave. He said,

“Is Julius Randle with the Knicks? Well, he has a player option for 25-26. The assumption is he will turn that down, in which case he is essentially an expiring contract at $28.9 million… What is Julius Randle’s fit on this team?… Julius Randle is extension-eligible. There has not been an extension. I don’t know about you, but I don’t expect there to be an extension.”

Lowe then asked co-host Bobby Marks for his thoughts on the matter. And for his part, the 51-year-old was just as negative about the situation. He admitted that he didn’t think an extension was forthcoming. He even suggested that Randle should accept a modest offer if the Knicks present it. He said,

“I don’t [think Randle will get an extension]. He’s been eligible since early August for $181 [million]. He would top the $40 million mark which is a rarity in New York… I was on a podcast earlier, right when he was extension-eligible. And I said, ‘If New York came to him and offered him three for like $100 million and change, if you’re Julius Randle, you should consider that'”

Marks added that his suggestion wasn’t based on Randle’s ability. He claimed that no team in a position to contend for the title would consider handing him a max deal and not many franchises will have the cap space next season to offer him a $40 million-a-year contract. He said,

“He’s a two-time All-NBA player. And my reasoning was like… the market plays a huge role as far as what determines a player’s salary here. I look at it as a player that has had surgery the last two years, the most recent, a serious injury to his shoulder… I look at the market here. Who is New York competing against out there?… Is Brooklyn willing to spend $40 million on Julius Randle? Is Wizards another team?”

Randle has been a terrific servant for the Knicks since joining the team in 2019. However, the franchise doesn’t have the cap space to accommodate a max-level contract and will have to let several role players leave to retain his services.

The Knicks’ strength is their depth and a massive deal like the one the forward is seeking could deplete it severely. It remains to be whether Randle caves and signs a team-friendly deal as Jalen Brunson did or leaves the team.