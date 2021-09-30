“We with you brother!”: Miles Bridges may have come out as being unvaccinated while showing love to Andrew Wiggins on social media

Mile Bridges takes to Instagram to show support for Andrew Wiggins as he writes, “We with you brother!” underneath his post.

It may seem as though Andrew Wiggins is merely the latest NBA star who’s added his name to a list of players who have condemned the COVID-19 vaccine. However, a few may remember that late March of this year saw the Warriors’ defensive wing be the first to openly admit to not wanting to be vaccinated any time soon.

At the time, Wiggins said that he would prefer to not get the COVID-19 shot and would only do so if he were forced to. Well, fast-forward 6 months later and Andrew Wiggins has still not received his first dose.

This is concerning as the city of San Francisco has put out a mandate against unvaccinated players. NBA spokesperson, Mike Bass, has stated that pay will be docked from players who refuse to get vaccinated. It would also mean that the former number 1 overall pick would not be able to enter the arena for any of the 41 home games the Warriors have.

Miles Bridges shows his support for Andrew Wiggins on social media.

Andrew Wiggins has implied that religious beliefs of his are at play when it comes to not wanting to vaccinated. However, when explicitly asked about his reasoning, he said that it was none of the reporter’s business.

Amidst this all, Charlotte Hornets high-flyer, Miles Bridges, has taken to Instagram to support his fellow NBA star. Underneath a post that Wiggins put up on the social media app that featured his photoshoot from media day, Bridges wrote, “We with you brother!” with a slew of emojis.

It’s unclear if Miles is indicating that he is also unvaccinated or if he’s merely showing love to Andrew Wiggins. What is clear is that the former Timberwolve has a tough decision to make going into his first season with Klay Thompson back in the Warriors lineup.