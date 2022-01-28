Basketball

“Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker!”: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup

“Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker!”: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Ben Roethlisberger defied the TB12 Method in favor of the 'Throw Some Ice On It' method and ended up an all-time great": Tom Brady hilariously congratulates former Steelers QB for his 'unique' path to success
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker!”: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup
“Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker!”: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup

Former first overall pick Andrew Wiggins has made the All-Star starting lineup, alongside Warriors teammate…