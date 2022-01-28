“Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker!”: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup

Former first overall pick Andrew Wiggins has made the All-Star starting lineup, alongside Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.

When the All-Star starters were revealed, almost every single pick was seen coming, all but one: Andrew Wiggins. The eight-year-pro made his first-ever All-Star appearance this season. His rise was unexpected after a disappointing start to his career in the NBA.

Andrew Wiggins has been an integral part of the high-flying Warriors this season. The forward is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game and has played in 44 of the Warriors’ 48 games. He’s shooting a career-high from 3-point range (40.4 percent) and the field overall (48.1 percent).

To put things into perspective, Wiggins is averaging the least number of points per game by an All-Star starter in the history of the NBA. So, is this enough to deserve a starting spot? Let’s see what NBA Twitter has to say about this, shall we?

Also Read: “Ladies and gentleman, Zach LaVine just eliminated Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan!”: Draymond Green calls out the Bulls star for his all-time dunk contest picks

NBA Twitter reacts as Andrew Wiggins makes the All-Star starter spot.

While Wiggs certainly has an argument to make the All-Star team, to be a starter is a bit of the stretch. Especially with players like Devin Booker, who has had a much better season, be it in terms of numbers or even team success.

In fact, the majority of NBA Twitter is of the same opinion. Check out a few reactions here:

Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. David Stern is rolling over in his grave. — Colb (@___Colb___) January 28, 2022

Wiggins in the All-Star starting lineup pic.twitter.com/83W7SSz294 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 28, 2022

Oh no. Wiggins over KAT — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 28, 2022

Come off it, stop trying to create hate. This man has seriously deserved to be an All star. — The Locker Room Podcast (@TLRpodcast1) January 28, 2022

Also Read: “Luka Doncic can play the one, two, and the three”: Gilbert Arenas explains why he would select the Mavs MVP over the likes of Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball to run his franchise