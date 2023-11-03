“Just Get Buckets Y’all”: Los Angeles Lakers’ Pregame Host Drains Shot After Shot Wearing Heels

NBA players sure know how to ball, but so do the analysts and hosts that cover them. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers pre-game host Allie Clifton showed off her shooting skills in the studio. Working on her mid-range game, Clifton took a number of shots from different parts of the mini-court, sinking all of them.

She shared the video on her Instagram page, where she can be seen shooting the ball in a skirt, with high heels on. All the while, NBA legend Robert Horry is passing her the ball. The seven-time NBA Champion could do nothing, but look amazed as Clifton swished every one of her shots. Impressed by her own skills, she captioned the post, “Just get buckets y’all”.

It was quite the highlight for Clifton. After all, she was shooting the ball in front of one of the most clutch shooters in NBA history. Robert Horry isn’t called “Big Shot Rob” without reason. His incredible shooting helped the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs win titles.

That aside, it’s great to see the people who cover the sport of basketball, ball out once in a while. They may not be on the court, but their passion is visible off it. And clearly, they don’t mind hitting a “middy” every now and then.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Allie Clifton isn’t the only expert who can ball

Allie Clifton is quite the busy bee. Her work with the Los Angeles Lakers aside, she also hosts the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. On top of that, she seems to be getting in her shots and keeping her shooting averages up. But, she isn’t the only expert who knows how to ball.

About five years ago, American sports announcer and analyst Doris Burke showed off her skills on the court. Covering an NBA game all those years ago, Burke put on a dribbling show as she went behind the back with the basketball on her way to the commentary table. It was quite the silky smooth move, that was even compared to the killer handles of Stephen Curry.

In all honesty, it should come as no surprise. Burke is a former college athlete, who played point guard at Providence College. That being said, to pull of those moves with heels on, is nothing short of amazing.