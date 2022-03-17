“Just keep shooting, simple as that”: Russell Westbrook says LA Lakers came in with the right mindset but lost the game because they a lot of missed shots against Timberwolves

LA Lakers got blown out by Minnesota Timberwolves yet again but Russell Westbrook still thinks they can get better by shooting more.

After the final matchup this season, the Timberwolves are up 3-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. And their only loss came when Karl Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell were not in the starting lineup.

The Lakers are at the brink of losing the play-in spot as well this season with the Pelicans fast approaching. Although multiple players ended the night in double figures, no one had 20+ on the Lakers roster. After possibly his best scoring week this season, LeBron James was out of fuel tonight.

He shot 38% from the field and only 1-8 from the 3-pt line. LeBron’s growing frustrations with the team are evident on the court now. Patrick Beverley on the other hand had himself a night trash-talking the Lakers and Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook has a simple explanation for the Lakers’ struggles

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Lakers offensively in the first half. They outscored LeBron James and co 67-46 as KAT improved his MVP case with 30 points on 53.3% shooting.

Surprisingly the worst third-quarter team in the NBA made a run after the halftime break. But it wasn’t quite enough to get past the 21-point lead. Timberwolves answered back in the fourth to ensure a double-digit victory.

While they refused to engage with the media after the loss to Toronto Raptors Wednesday night, the Lakers were available for the post-game presser tonight. Russell Westbrook pointed out what exactly went wrong for the Lakers against Minnesota.

“No, just keep shooting. Simple as that,” Russell Westbrook says when asked how the Lakers can make more shots and get off to better starts. “We came in with the right mindset. Just missed shots.” pic.twitter.com/MVawJ8XHCj — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 17, 2022

The offense is just part of the problem with the Lakers. They traded their depth for Russell Westbrook in the offseason and are dearly regretting it now. They cannot rely on 37-year LeBron each night to score 50+ points and win games. Lakers are getting blown out by lottery teams this season even though they have two league MVPs on their roster.

Although they tend to use injuries as an excuse, the presence of Anthony Davis did not make much of a difference to their record either. However, the Lakers can only count on AD’s return to make it out of play-in, if at all they finish Top 9 in the West.

They have Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Mavericks on their schedule in the final few games. The Pelicans are only a game behind and it won’t surprising at all if they surpass the Lakers for the final play-in spot.