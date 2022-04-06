“Just like his jersey number, does Russell Westbrook have 0 braincells?”: NBA Twitter roasts Brodie for planning to run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook should look for other options this offseason – a pay cut for starters

Los Angeles Lakers sucked for a lot of reasons this season – Westbrook was one of them. For 40+ million, the man had done nothing to further the Lakers’ cause for a championship – exactly the reason he was brought for. His addition was superfluous – they needed squad depth, but instead went for flash.

This season could have been so different if they just re-signed Alex Caruso and got DeMar DeRozan instead. DeMar has been playing at an early MVP level and this team just got eliminated from the playoffs. A move away from the Lakers can do every party a whole load of good.

No team in the country is going to pay astronomical wages to a 34-year-old point guard whose MO was athleticism – it’s not even that great anymore. Air Balls, missed layups, and misplaced passes do not do anyone’s image any good. If he wants to continue playing where is liked, just swallow the pride and move on.

Russell Westbrook has received so much hate in one season – how can he think he would be welcome for another?

The Lakers fans demand the highest level of performance from their players – Russell Westbrook did not pass the test. Apart from the breakout stardom of Malik Monk, and the emergence of Austin Reaves, everybody was underwhelming. LeBron James may have scored 30 points a game, but his + – was atrocious. LeBron may never live down the humiliation of having the worst tweet in history because this team did nothing but fail.

Anthony Davis missed 30+ games and the recruitment policy by Rob Pelinka made sure the season was doomed right from the start. Bringing in Russell Westbrook looked nice at the start, but then it all fell apart from the first preseason game. The fans quickly saw him dish out more turnovers than assists, and they knew bringing him in was a mistake.

He also knew he made a mistake coming home, but his pride got in the way to admit it. He had statistically his worst ever season and it came in his hometown. The fans were skeptical at first, but they do not want him back – not for another season of mediocrity. Some had a simple, 1-word response to this news, whereas some went ballistic.

