“R.I.P Los Angeles Lakers”: LeBron James and Co get officially eliminated from the post-season, Phoenix Suns send them packing yet again

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after a loss against the Suns which can sum up their abysmal season.

We are there. Lakers‘ miserable suffering finally ends. The team with the best odds to win it all from the West wouldn’t even make it to the Playoffs. With San Antonio Spurs winning their game against the Denver Nuggets the same night, the Lakers were in a must-win situation against the best team in the league.

Through the first half of the game, one wouldn’t be able to tell which team is better even with the Purple and Gold team playing without their MVP LeBron James, who is out due to an ankle injury. But with the second half, they came roaring back to their usual self.

Pardon, roaring isn’t the term that should be used to describe anything the Lakers do this season. When they needed to win the game for keeping themselves in Play-in contention, the superstar duo of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook failed to even keep their team within 20-point distance from Chris Paul’s team for the most part of 2nd half.

But that wasn’t a surprise for anyone in LA, they just got their answers to when their team will be thrown out of contention. But it came too earlier than anyone would’ve expected even a month or two back.

Lakers get out of Playoffs contention with a humiliating loss against the Suns and NBA Twitter sends its regards

Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t do anything worse than they already have done this season. Nevertheless, to play in the same unenthusiastic way in the game that mattered the most is just pathetic to witness as a fan of one of the best ball clubs in the business.

With the Suns winning the game 121-110 and sending them out of playoffs once again in two straight years, NBA Twitter let the Lakers know that it’s not okay at all.

RIP 2021-22 Lakers season 😭😭💀💀… pic.twitter.com/F36GaUqUG2 — Jordan Nichols (@JordanN1333272) April 6, 2022

RIP to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/AHBDDJfxsO — KJ Amankwaa (pronounced KO-FEE A-MON-KWAH) (@KofiAmankwaaJr) April 6, 2022

Image of every lakers fan pic.twitter.com/4CpA8L73Vg — . (@javi3hundred) April 6, 2022

@Lakers i wanna wake up tomorrow and see Vogel, westbrook, Melo, basically everyone but lebron and AD traded or sold. — Idonis (@Idonis_) April 6, 2022

The attitude with which the Lakers played the second half of their season deciding game, would surely put a question in the management’s mind that who, if anyone, should be brought back for the next season.

And the way Suns played in a game that wouldn’t matter for their Playoffs, other than bettering their momentum, tells us about why they have been the best in the league. Had the Lakers had half their attitude, they would be in the Play-in seeds, if not, the Playoffs.