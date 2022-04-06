“The Lakers are a national basketball atrocity”: Stephen A Smith slams LeBron James and Jeanie Buss for incompetent management

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers organization were slaughtered by Stephen A Smith on national television.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a 31-46 record, sitting in the 11th seed. They are out of the play-in tournament at the time of writing.

LA is a place famous for basketball glory and to see an organization of this caliber go through a torrid season is not great for the league. Stephen A Smith unleashed his wrath on national TV.

Stephen A came out guns blazing. He said that even a healthy Lakers team would be a.500 team and would be a seventh or eighth seed at best. He added that the team would still be knocked in the first round.

Lakers organization and LeBron James get major flak from Stephen A Smith

Stephen A blames the front office for the terrible decisions made prior to the start of the season. He adds that Jeanie Buss gave Linda Rambis and in turn Rob Pelinka too much power in their hands.

Stephen A GOES OFF on the Lakers organization 😳 “The Lakers are a national basketball atrocity, let’s just call it what it is.” pic.twitter.com/IGpgKOW40O — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 5, 2022

He adds that this lack of accountability and decision-making has also affected coach Frank Vogel. Stephen A adds LeBron as a player has been sensational but as a pseudo “GM”, he has been terrible.

The rest of the analysts on the segment, Jalen Rose and Micheal Wilbon concur with Stephen A’s statements. They also discuss a few ‘could haves’ and ‘would haves’.

While no amount of praying is going to help the Lakers, as sideline spectators we have to just sit back and watch the drama unfold.

