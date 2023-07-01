Just Like Michael Jordan’s $14,850,000 Mansion Struggles, LeBron James ‘Suffered’ After Buying A Las Vegas House At 21 Years Old

LeBron James has made several wise business decisions, making him the billion-dollar athlete he is today. Alongside his business partner Maverick Carter, he used his business acumen for several high-profile investments that have paid off well. But as a youngster, he had made some silly investments, which he still regrets. Like Michael Jordan, one of LeBron’s first investments was buying a $4,600,000 mansion in Las Vegas in 2005. As a 21-year-old, James quickly jumped into this investment as an opportunity to build a luxurious life. Now a decade later, this has become one of LeBron’s worst business decisions, given no one is willing to buy the mansion in Vegas. James is facing a similar situation as Jordan, who is still struggling to find a suitable buyer for his $14,850,000 Highland Park, Chicago mansion.

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Mansion is a bustling manor with a full-size basketball court. The entrance to the mansion even adorns Jordan’s iconic ’23’ jersey number. Initially listed for $29,000,000, the mansion struggled to find a suitable buyer. A decade later, with the price further slashed to $14,850,000, Jordan is still searching for someone willing to buy his Highland Park estate.

LeBron James regrets buying his mansion in Las Vegas when he was 21

As a 21-year-old, LeBron James had proved himself a talented rookie in the league and was riding high on success. While many regard LeBron for his wise financial decision, one of his earliest investments was his biggest regret. In an episode of Kneading Dough by Uninterrupted, James recalled buying a Las Vegas mansion in 2005 for $4,600,000. Speaking to Maverick Carter, LeBron James said:

“Every summer — obviously our training camp was in Vegas — I would go to Vegas. I’m young… I’m 21, 22. My family’s coming out. They love it. Let’s buy a house!”

A decade after this incident, James repents this as one of his worst financial decisions. The house is now for sale but cannot garner any suitable buyers. Cursing his younger self for this decision, LeBron added:

“You idiot! Who buys a house in Vegas?”

His best business decision for LeBron was signing his athlete contract with Nike. He is currently one of the very few athletes with lifetime contracts, garnering him over $1 billion. Beyond this, many in the league consider LeBron one of the most financially efficient athletes. Former Cavs teammate Iman Shumpert once remarked how he would trust Bron, out of all athletes on the team, to invest his money.

LeBron James has a property portfolio worth around $100 million. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, James invested in two luxurious residencies in Brentwood and Beverly Hills. Furthermore, he is among the league’s richest athletes, expected to earn nearly $350,000,000 from NBA contracts after his Lakers contract expires in 2025.

James plans on owning an NBA team like Michael Jordan

LeBron James has high aspirations of owning an NBA team, similar to his role model Michael Jordan. Jordan made a $275,000,000 investment in 2010 to buy a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Since then, he has remained a principle figure in the operations of the franchise before selling his stakes for $3 billion in 2023.

LeBron James had also expressed a similar interest if the NBA ever expanded its franchise to Las Vegas. He even personally pleaded with commissioner Adam Silver if he could own a team in the ‘Sin City.’ As per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, this would mean a $25 billion investment that might be expected from LeBron to make his NBA franchise ownership dream come true.