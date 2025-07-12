“Jump Happened Because of Michael Jordan”: Jamal Crawford Elaborates on How Meeting MJ Led to His Improvement

By the conclusion of his 20-year professional career, Jamal Crawford was celebrated as a skilled scorer and one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history. With three Sixth Man of the Year awards and countless highlights to his name, it’s difficult to argue otherwise. But when Crawford’s career first began, few would have predicted its longevity or success. His rookie season was marred by inconsistent playing time and inefficient shooting splits.

As a 20-year-old rookie with the Chicago Bulls, Crawford played sparingly, averaging just 17.2 minutes per game over 61 contests. He struggled to the tune of just 4.6 points per game on a ghastly 35% from the field. As a lottery pick, the Michigan product was already looking like a bust for a Bulls roster that was severely lacking talent.

Throughout each of his next three seasons in Chicago, though, Crawford improved every aspect of his game. His playmaking quickly became a legitimate weapon as his scoring numbers skyrocketed. By his fourth campaign, Crawford was averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 assists while starting for the Bulls.

The legendary sixth man made one of the most remarkable leaps ever seen from a young player. Crawford credited an unexpected name when discussing his sudden improvement. “That jump happened because of Michael Jordan,” Crawford told Austin Rivers on Eye for the Game.

“Mid-season my rookie year, Tim Grover calls me. And he says, ‘Hey, MJ says you can meet him.’ And my dad said, ‘Hey, MJ likes your game,’ during the draft process. I’m like, ‘Dad, you don’t know Jordan. This ain’t social media. You don’t know him, right?'” Crawford continued.

The former combo guard didn’t believe his father, but Crawford soon learned why he should have. “I go meet him at Hoops. He’s preparing at this time for the Wizards comeback. I didn’t know it. Six in the morning, he’s working out. I get there, it’s just myself, Grover and him. And I’m just quiet watching him.”

“I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it’s Michael Jordan.’ He’s like, ‘Man, I’ve always liked your game.’ Like, d**n, my dad was right! The first thing I thought, my dad was right. ‘We could work out this summer,’“ Crawford recalled MJ’s words. “I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I leave.”

“Fast forward [to] that summer,” Crawford continued. “That’s probably the second time I’ve seen my game go from here to here,” he said while moving his hand up.

Crawford shared that when he was playing alongside the Bulls legend, he simply couldn’t miss. He was hitting from everywhere while playing off of Jordan, whose playmaking abilities had improved with age. But in the middle of his torrid shooting streak, Crawford was also learning more about the game.

“If the best player ever is saying you got game, and he believes in you, I’m not even worried about anybody else,” Crawford said confidently. Jordan’s early trust and belief in Crawford’s game proved to be the motivation he needed to establish himself as a lethal scorer in the NBA.

Playing through his age-39 season, Crawford lasted in the league far longer than many anticipated. His scoring prowess followed him throughout his career, no matter the team. He even delivered a memorable fourth 50-point game during his second-to-last season with the Phoenix Suns.

Crawford’s journey to success wasn’t without its challenges, but once he found his footing, he never looked back.