“Seeing Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals did something to Bradley Beal”: Wizards star is undecided about his future as NBA free agency draws closer

NBA free agency is almost upon us, and Bradley Beal is considering his future after seeing Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals!

Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are two of the best players in the Eastern Conference. Another thing they have in common is the fact that they are both from St.Louis, Missouri.

The two have a very close relationship, which gives off the feel of a big brother-little brother dynamic!

In fact, the two shared an emotional moment on Taylor Rooks’ podcast. Tatum showed his appreciation for the support he has received from Beal throughout his career.

Bradley Beal got emotional after this message from Jayson Tatum 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SdmCVCAoy3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James wants Bradley Beal, despite the $245 million to be paid!”: Insider reveals Lakers’ potential plans to acquire Wizards star this offseason

It’s clear that the two have a special connection, and it looks like seeing his little brother in the Finals has left Bradley undecided about free agency.

Bradley Beal is undecided about his future after seeing Jayson Tatum make it to the NBA Finals

The 2021-2022 NBA season is finally behind us, and one of the biggest stories of the season was the Boston Celtics. The team made it all the way to the NBA Finals under the leadership of Jayson Tatum.

It was a surreal moment for the young Celtic, who worked hard to make it there. He received much appreciation for said hard work, even from his big brother/mentor, Bradley Beal.

In fact, Wizards insider Quinton Mayo believes that seeing Tatum in the NBA Finals has left Beal undecided about his future in Washington!

Bradley Beal is ‘truly undecided’ about his future in DC, per @RealQuintonMayo “I think watching Boston get to the NBA Finals and then seeing a guy like Jayson Tatum, who is his young bull, play at the highest level, that did something to him.” pic.twitter.com/zu9wugU97x — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 25, 2022

The Wizards superstar has two options. He can return to DC with his player option, or he can enter free agency. If he does choose to test the market, there are a number of teams who would love to have him.

Also Read: “My decision is to be where I feel like I can win!”: Bradley Beal sets the rumor mills churning with cryptic message about his Wizards future