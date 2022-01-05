“Just making easy reads, I’d rather get shots at the basket than turn the ball over”: Russell Westbrook on having 0 turnovers against the Kings, snapping his 407 game streak with at least one turnover

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook talks about having 0 turnovers for the first time since March 14th, 2016, breaking his 407 game streak with a turnover.

Russell Westbrook could finally breathe a sigh of relief, having snapped his 407 game streak of recording at least one turnover. The Lakers returned to being a +500 team after defeating the Sacramento Kings 122-114 at home. LeBron James led the purple and gold team from the front, scoring 14-points in the final quarter.

The Lakers won their third consecutive game. Westbrook had 19-points and 7-rebounds against the Kings. However, the highlight of the former MVP’s performance on Tuesday was o turnovers for the first time since 2016. Thus a historic day for the two-time scoring champion.

Another highlight of the Lakers game on Tuesday was Talen Horton-Tucker finding his rhythm back, who had been struggling from the field. THT had 19-points and was 9-for-13 from the field against the Kings.

Westbrook was in the second position in leading the league in turnovers behind former Rockets teammate James Harden. The Lakers guard is currently averaging 4.6 TPG.

Russell Westbrook responds to snapping his 407 game streak of having turnovers.

Westbrook is one of the most polarizing stars of the current generation. According to the popular notion, the nine-time All-Star is a misfit on the Lakers roster. Many believe, his turnover rate and inability to share the ball make him a liability on the team.

Over the years, Brodie’s ability to make jump shots has declined considerably, especially from beyond the arc. However, he continues to stack his stat sheet with rebounds and assists. Nobody can argue Westbrook’s will and hustle towards the game.

Westbrook had the following to say while talking about having 0 turnovers.

“Just making easy reads, I’d rather get shots at the basket than turn the ball over.”

Thus one hopes that Westbrook can continue to minimize his turnovers, silencing all his critics as nobody can question the talent of the former MVP.