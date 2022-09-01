“Just play Michael Jordan at center!”: Olympic Gold medal coach pleaded Blazers GM to snag 6’6 guard

The man who coached Michael Jordan for the 1984 Olympics begged the Blazers GM to take him 2nd overall that same year.

One of the biggest ‘What Ifs’ in NBA history is Michael Jordan going 2nd overall in the 1984 NBA Draft to the Portland Trailblazers. Coming out of his junior year at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, MJ was touted as hands down the nation’s most prestigious prospect at the guard position for all NBA teams in that year’s draft.

MJ was actually planning on finishing out his 4 years at UNC but was urged to declare for the ‘84 draft by his head coach, Dean Smith. The top pick of the year was undoubtedly going to be Houston’s own, Hakeem (then known as Akeem) Olajuwon.

The 80s was still very much an era where a potential superstar center would always trump a potential superstar guard, hence the ‘can’t miss’ pick of Hakeem with the first overall pick. In all fairness, ‘The Dream’ panned out extremely well, winning two championships a decade later for the team (Rockets) that drafted.

Unfortunately for the Blazers, their choice of center didn’t pan out all too well.

Bobby Knight raved about Michael Jordan to Blazers GM.

Bobby Knight had coached Michael Jordan n the 1984 Olympic basketball squad prior to his arrival to the NBA. At the time, NBA players weren’t allowed to participate in the Olympics and so Jordan emerged as quite the superstar from the international tournament, leading USA to Gold.

Prior to the 1984 NBA Draft, Knight pleaded with the Portland Trailblazers General Manager at the time, Stu Inman, to take Michael Jordan 2nd overall [Houston acquired the first pick over Portland via coin toss]. Stu profusely reiterated that the Blazers already had themselves a star shooting guard in Clyde Drexler.

Bobby Knight explaining why Michael Jordan is the best basketball player he’s ever seen before MJ had even played in an NBA game is entirely fucking awesome. pic.twitter.com/h8pW484UtX — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 12, 2022

In response, Knight said, “So play him [MJ] at center!” Inman refused and instead took Sam Bowie, an injury-riddled prospect who at best, could’ve perhaps been a poor man’s Bill Walton, with the 2nd overall pick.

Of course, the Chicago Bulls took Michael Jordan with the 3rd overall pick and the rest is history. Bowie on the other hand, would go on to play 63 games for the Blazers between the 1986 season 1989 season before making his way off the roster and onto the New Jersey Nets. The Blazers would immediately make the Finals in 1990 and once again in 1992.

