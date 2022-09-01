Basketball

$300 million real estate mogul’s incredible footwork made Michael Jordan fear him

Hakeem Olajuwon carved out a Hall of Fame career with exceptional post moves and footwork that even Michael Jordan feared.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"Really stoked to be getting to this point": Tim David elated on being selected in Australia's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad
Next Article
George Russell wears $110 Daniel Ricciardo merchandise to Zandvoort paddock ahead of Dutch GP
NBA Latest Post
Hakeem Olajuwon carved out a Hall of Fame career with exceptional post moves and footwork that even Michael Jordan feared.
$300 million real estate mogul’s incredible footwork made Michael Jordan fear him

Hakeem Olajuwon carved out a Hall of Fame career with exceptional post moves and footwork…