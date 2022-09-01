Knicks GM Isiah Thomas, who Michael Jordan loathed, signed a fluke in 2005 on a 5-year $30 million deal

New York Knicks GM and former Pistons legend Isiah Thomas was responsible for one of the worst deals in team’s history

Isiah Thomas is an undeniable legend of the game. His exploits as a player were a thing of beauty. The Detroit Pistons legend has a long list of accolades.

Perhaps what separates him from the rest of the legends are his two championships. Unlike Karl Malone or Reggie Miller, Isiah cemented his greatness by winning two back-to-back titles in 88-89 and 89-90.

The 6’1″ guard, whose rivalry with Michael Jordan gained freshly found infamy after the release of ‘Last Dance’ appeared in 12 All-Star games.

A prolific passer, he won the 84-85 assist champ title and was also the 89-90 Finals MVP. A Hall of Famer, Thomas was also a part of the 75 greatest NBA players list released by the league.

However, he wasn’t as successful in his coaching career and even less so as a GM. As a coach, the OG baby-faced assassin registered only 187 wins.

He registered a winning percentage of over 50% in only three seasons. But always failing to clear the first round of playoffs.

Though, what Thomas did as a GM trumped all his shortcomings as a coach.

Isiah Thomas signed Jerome James from Seattle SuperSonics to a 5-year contract

In 2005, Thomas made a deal that would haunt him and the Knicks for five whole years. Jerome James, a 7’0″ center, was a second-round draft pick. He failed to perform or amaze the league with his performance.

In fact, he went on to do a gig in Yugoslavia in just his third year as a pro. To his credit, he made a return the very next year and joined the Seattle squad.

Thomas, who was in charge of turning things around, saw some intangible potential in him. James and Knicks signed a 5-year deal worth $30 million.

In his first year in New York, Jerome registered horrible numbers. On the defensive end, he had 0.5 blocks, 0.1 steals, and 1.2 defensive rebounds per game.

On the offensive end, he averaged 3 points and 0.9 offensive boards per game. His assist skills were even worse than his scoring amounting to only 0.3 assists per game.

But Jerome’s poor performance wasn’t just restricted to one season. In fact, his first season was his best performance with the Knicks.

In his tenure with the team, he managed to average 2.5 points, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals, and 1.8 rebounds per game. A 7’0″ center averaged less than 2 rebounds per game in his stint with one of the most famous franchises in the league is just ridiculous.

