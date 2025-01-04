“Just Wanna Be Back to Normal”: Savannah James Dealing With 3-Day Recovery After LeBron James’ Birthday Bash

LeBron James celebrated his 40th birthday with a party worthy of a king. The celebration, which took place on the evening of the 30th of December, seems to have been an all-out affair. The videos giving a sneak peek of it certainly looked that way. And to top it all, his wife Savannah James is still feeling the effects of the festivities. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share her post-party plight.

Even now, nearly 3 days on, videos from James’ 40th birthday bash are surfacing on the internet, and his wife has added one of her own. Shot on what is perhaps her bed, the video shows her talking about the fatigue she’s feeling from her husband’s big day. In all fairness, she does look exhausted.

“The fact that I’m still recovering, from something that happened three days ago, is crazy. Like I just wanna be back to normal.”

LMAO Savannah hasn't recovered from LeBron's birthday party yet pic.twitter.com/O8Y5LIa7CA — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) January 4, 2025

You don’t turn 40 every day and James clearly wanted to make it a legendary day. The event featured some huge celebrity names and athlete friends, with Rich Paul’s fiance Adele making an appearance too.

Even at 40, LeBron James’ stamina knows no bounds

A video uploaded to the YouTube channel ‘All Urban Central Clips’ showed glimpses and clips from the night, with Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, agent Rich Paul, and his popstar fiance Adele partying with James gan.

Most impressive, however, was James, who seemed to have limitless energy, and was seen jamming to various songs throughout the video. Clips showed him dancing and rapping along with various songs throughout the night, and as the dance floor slowly emptied out, James seemed to be the only constant presence there.

LeBron James at his 40th birthday party rapping the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s "man at the garden". pic.twitter.com/hz4B9BggbQ — Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) January 1, 2025

The highlight though was him singing Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Man at the garden’ bar for bar. For a man criticized for singing the wrong lyrics, LeBron didn’t miss a line in this one.