Basketball

“Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present

“Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Stephen Curry for MVP, Jordan Poole as MIP, Klay Thompson's return, Draymond Green's offense and other observations from the 6-1 start to the season: Golden State Warriors' TSR fort-night roundup
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present
“Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present

Giannis Antetokounmpo was present at the Harry Styles concert at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday…