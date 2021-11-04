“Just went to Harry Styles’ concert, what a great performer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his reviews on the British pop singers’ show, jokes about being the only guy present

Giannis Antetokounmpo was present at the Harry Styles concert at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Greek Freak reveals his true fandom for the British singer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a phenomenal past couple of seasons. In the past 13-14 months, the Milwaukee Bucks leader has won his 2nd MVP award, the 2020 DPOY honors, 2021 All-Star Game MVP, his first-ever championship, and even lifted the 2021 Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

And it seems as if Antetokounmpo has decided to celebrate all the successes he has been witnessing by enjoying himself at a music concert. On Wednesday night, the 5-time All-Star was one of the thousands in attendance for British pop singer Harry Styles’ concert at the Fiserv Forum.

It seems the Greek Freak had himself an incredible time as after the concert the 26-year-old tweeted out:

“I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me. I’m a big fan, what a great performer.”

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoying Harry Styles’ concert

NBA Twitter burst out with their reactions, as soon as Giannis hit send on the tweet.

Giannis in the concert pic.twitter.com/oa60kpbZq5 — Bonzo (@BonzoBonanza) November 4, 2021

giannis was a directioner from day 1 pic.twitter.com/Ogknc9gFIM — Rowie (@Owwwyy) November 4, 2021

This is how Giannis went to the concert 😂 pic.twitter.com/MW79cpmLvX — Migss Sara (@bayoonds) November 4, 2021

Imagine going to a Harry Styles concert and you see a 6’11 240lb man — BBG IAN (@ianloltv) November 4, 2021

One of the fans present at the concert managed to record a video of Giannis vibing to one of Harry’s famous songs – “Watermelon Sugar”.

You still be vibing bro & that’s all that matters 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4Bbk3mrnG — MikeHole (@MichaelBeeMKE) November 4, 2021

And as clearly seen in the above video, the Bucks forward seemed to have a great time.

This season, the 2-time MVP has been putting up terrific numbers yet again. Averaging 27.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, the 5-time All-NBA player has been putting up yet another MVP campaign.

While he, individually, has been sensational, the defending champs have had a rather slow 4-4 start to this young season, placing them 10th in the Eastern Conference.