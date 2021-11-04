“Let Chase Center, let San Francisco, let Oakland, let the whole Bay know: We’re here!”: Warriors’ Jordan Poole celebrates his career night with a win over LaMelo Ball and the Hornets

Jordan Poole leads the Warriors to their sixth win of the season, records a season-high 31 points and 4 steals while doing so

The Golden State Warriors improve to six wins, as they beat the Hornets 114-92 tonight. With this game, they are done with 3 games out of their eight-game homestand. A much-awaited matchup and it did not disappoint.

Also Read: “Hey Steve Kerr, stop pouting so much!”: Warriors’ Head Coach explains how Draymond Green was the reason behind his animated fist pump in the second half against the Hornets

Jordan Poole led the way for the Dubs. He scored a season-high 31 points and recorded a career-high: 4 steals. Stephen Curry had a quiet night, scoring 15 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and dishing 9 assists. Draymond Green had 5 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists for the game. Damion Lee added 15 from the bench, and Gary Payton II had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.

Poole had an excellent first half, carrying the Warriors’ offensive load. He scored 22 points, shooting 6/9 from the distance. After the game, he sat down with the press to talk about the game, and what the start signifies.

Jordan Poole has a message for Dubnation and the Bay

Jordan Poole was drafted by the Warriors in 2019. Ever since he has joined, he hasn’t seen the Dubs at their best. However, this season is different. The Warriors look like their old selves and are doing while awaiting the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

After the game, Poole sat with the media, and talked about his game. Despite his strong preseason showing, Poole had been hot and cold in the six games so far. Talking about his performance tonight, Poole says he saw it coming a few nights ago, and he surely delivered.

Did Jordan Poole feel this type of night coming from a shooting perspective?

“Yeah” pic.twitter.com/mYtMcHJiY5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 4, 2021

Also Read: “If the Warriors stay healthy, and get Klay Thompson and James Wiseman back, they’re our 2022 NBA Champions”: Stephen A Smith claims Stephen Curry and co. can go back to the biggest stages this season

Jordan Poole, during the game, yelled at the crowd, feeding them more energy. Talking about that, he said he had been waiting to do so since his rookie year.

“Let Chase Center, let San Francisco, let Oakland, let the whole Bay know: We’re here.” – JP on yelling to the crowd pic.twitter.com/R7r5wYi91i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 4, 2021

The Warriors don’t have a lot of time to rest after their win, as they face the Pelicans on Friday. With the way they are playing, the Warriors would like to capitalize on their start, and build a strong record for the season.