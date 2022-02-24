“Kanye West and Jamie Foxx in the studio? Sheesh!”: Dwyane Wade in awe of the ‘Slow Jamz’ artists’ recording session in 2003

Dwyane Wade takes to Twitter and lets it be known how amazed he is by Jamie Foxx and Kanye West on ‘Slow Jamz’ in 2004.

Dwyane Wade was merely a rookie in the NBA when ‘Slow Jamz’ was released to the world. Kanye West burst onto the scene with his highly acclaimed ‘College Dropout’ album a year later with this song being featured on it after already being on Twista’s ‘Kamikaze’ the same year.

Jamie Foxx talked about the first time he met Kanye West and said that it was at a house party with legends like Diddy in attendance. Ye took Foxx to the latter’s home studio and sampled ‘Slow Jamz’ to him and hilariously told the actor/singer to not put his R&B flare onto the track.

Come back a while later and the song had peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100 while also being nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 47th Annual Grammys.

The recording session for ‘Slow Jamz’ was luckily documented by Kanye and his team and Dwyane Wade, like the rest of us, is enamored by the way the track came to be.

Dwyane Wade shows love to Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.

Not only did Dwyane Wade retweet the original XXL tweet showing off Foxx and West’s recording session, but he quote tweeted out the word ‘sheesh’ to show his appreciation for the brilliance that the two put on display.

D-Wade and Jamie Foxx are acquainted with one another as they both sat down for an interview with Variety a few years back and are also friends on a personal level as well.

As for Dwyane Wade and Ye, while the two might not know each other from a personal standpoint, the Grammy award winning artists did shout him out on ‘The Glory’ from ‘Graduation’ saying, “Two years Dwyane Wayne became Dwyane Wade.”

Jamie Foxx and Kanye West would work again on the iconic ‘Gold Digger’ where the former took inspiration from Ray Charles for the opening monologue.