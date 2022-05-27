Basketball

“Kanye West dissed LeBron James in a song for sending Bronny and kids to Sierra Canyon’: How Lakers star’s support for Drake made him a target for rap icon

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"It feels great and combines the best of both worlds, $71,000 bike for road"- Lewis Hamilton performed burnouts for fans in Monaco on his custom made MV Agusta F4 LH44
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“Kanye West dissed LeBron James in a song for sending Bronny and kids to Sierra Canyon’: How Lakers star’s support for Drake made him a target for rap icon

Kanye West is one of the most influential rappers of the 21st century, and perhaps…