“Kanye West dissed LeBron James in a song for sending Bronny and kids to Sierra Canyon’: How Lakers star’s support for Drake made him a target for rap icon

Kanye West is one of the most influential rappers of the 21st century, and perhaps to your surprise, he once dissed LeBron James and Bronny James.

While Kanye’s music on its own is objectively good to listen to, it’s his actions outside of being an artist that have put him in the spotlight on multiple occasions, and not in a good way.

Kanye has peed on a Grammy, interrupted Taylor Swift during her Grammy acceptance speech to tell everyone she didn’t deserve it, ran for president, and was recently showing a very ugly side of him in the fallout of his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

His beef with Taylor Swift appeared to have been squashed after he apologized for his actions, but it resurfaced again when he released his song ‘Famous.’ In the song, Kanye raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b**ch famous.”

Reportedly, Taylor had given Kanye permission to use the first half of that lyric, but she didn’t appreciate him going “I made that b**ch famous,” and claimed he never asked her for permission to use that line. Additionally, recently, Kanye launched a wave of social media attacks directed against Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson raising concerns about whether he was bordering on harassment.

Perhaps, these actions make it a little less surprising that Kanye took a shot at LeBron, but nevertheless, it’s still wild to consider especially when the two have never been linked together. Even more weird, the diss was about his ‘I Promise’ school of all things.

Why did Kanye West diss LeBron James and Bronny James?

In 2021, Kanye and Drake dropped perhaps the two biggest and most highly anticipated rap albums of the year. Kanye released ‘Donda’ while Drake dropped ‘Certified Lover Boy.’ Both albums were hits, but there may have been one unreleased track from Kanye’s ‘Donda’ that could have really shaken things up between him and Drake.

The two had been beefing since 2011 with Kanye taking Drake off ‘All of the Lights’, Drake taking shots at Kanye in interviews, and much more. However, by the end of last year, the two seemed to have patched things up.

When Kanye was on his rampage against Pete Davidson, he posted a parody picture of the ‘Avengers Civil War’ movie poster where he, Drake, and a few others were standing on one side, while Kim, Pete, and some others were on the other side.

However, back when ‘Donda’ and ‘CLB’ were released, the two were still at odds. Back in September, 2021, Drake dropped an unreleased track from Kanye’s album, ‘Life of the Party’ on the Sirius XM, Sound 42 guest DJ mix.

Kanye West really dissed Lebron James for sending his kids to Sierra Canyon 😭 pic.twitter.com/0UMVKju5WO — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) September 4, 2021

The lyrics here go, “I can’t stand it when there’s talks about putting the kids back in Sierra Canyon when daddy got his own school.” Of course, the reference here is to LeBron starting the ‘I Promise’ school in Akron, Ohio which provides education to 1,400 at risk children.

Currently, LeBron’s oldest son Bronny James attends Sierra Canyon. It’s unclear why Kanye felt the need to attack LeBron, but it may be because of ‘The King’s’ support for Drake back then. You can see him bopping along to ‘Having Our Way’ by Drake and Migos here.

We’ll never actually find out why Kanye may have done this, but it’s still really interesting and surprising to see. With Kanye’s eccentric personality, it appears nobody is safe from his disses, not even LeBron James.

