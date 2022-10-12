“Kanye West Used ‘The Shop’ to Reiterate More Hate Speech”: LeBron James’ Show Cancels the Release of Ye’s Episode for His Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes

Kanye West got on LeBron James’ The Shop recently and tried to use it as a platform to take forward his personal, hateful agenda

LeBron James’ interest in the hip-hop culture is unbeknownst to none in the NBA community. The man has a show, “The Shop”, in which he brings in rappers, musicians, actors, and obviously the athletes, and has a typical barber shop chit-chat with them.

But as much of a showman as he is on the basketball court and in his businesses, there are certain lines that James dares not to cross as an entertainer or the consequences will sink plenty of things for him, not just his image.

And it would have apparently come to that if the Lakers superstar’s talk show featuring Kanye West hit the internet. But it didn’t, thanks to Maverick Carter’s decision.

Also read: “Are you serious?!” : When LeBron James couldn’t believe PJ Tucker sported a LeBron 2 colorway he hadn’t seen, against him!

Maverick Carter announced the cancellation of the Kanye West episode

One of LeBron’s closest friends and a part of most of his business ventures and The Shop as well, Carter, gave an exclusive statement to Andscape and told them about why they had to drop their recently recorded Ye’s interview.

Salehe Bembury and Jeezy were the other celebrities in the show to whom Carter gave his sincere apologies for not realizing that West would bring his agenda even on this show. LeBron reportedly wasn’t a part of this episode.

Now the context of it all might be understandable for some people and not for many. And we would like to enlighten everyone about what’s currently going on with your favourite rapper and music producer.

Ye used his social media to spread an agenda and got banned, tried the same on The Shop

Recently Kanye used his Instagram to suggest Sean “Diddy” Combs, a fellow musician, is controlled by Jewish people — a common antisemitic trope. The post caught a lot of heat before being taken off by IG and Ye’s ID getting blocked.

Continuing his antics, he took to Twitter and put a separate antisemitic tweet that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

As strong a critique one can be of the left wing, this is still way too offensive and has no place in a peaceful world to be said out loud.

With the number of fans and followers Ye has, his views could result in some violence even if a percentage of his followers get influenced by him.

Also read: LeBron James, Who Couldn’t Make A Play-In Tournament in 2022, Demanded Lakers Get Their Respect 2 Years Ago Today

So, anyone scheduling any kind of show with this legendary musician right now, should refrain themselves from giving the microphone in Ye’s hands. Or else their show is gone for good.