LeBron James, Who Couldn’t Make A Play-In Tournament in 2022, Demanded Lakers Get Their Respect 2 Years Ago Today

LeBron James and the Lakers have been on a rollercoaster, considering the events that have transpired over the past couple of years!

It’s been a peculiar and bizarre couple of years for the Los Angeles Lakers. Who would’ve thought, that a franchise that was triumphant a mere couple of years ago in their quest for a championship, would not even scrape the playoffs two years later?

Nevertheless, speaking after his fourth NBA championship victory, the ‘King’ made a statement, that will forever be etched into basketball history.

LeBron James stated-

“We just want our respect. Rob wants his respect. Coach Vogel want his respect. Our organization want their respect. Laker nation want their respect. And I want my d*** respect too.”

Make no mistake, the four-time NBA ‘MVP’ has garnered the respect of his peers and supporters, regardless of a few naysayers and despisers.

The 2020 NBA championship!

In spite of experiencing a pitiful past two campaigns, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the franchise won the NBA championship in 2020. Suffice it to say, James disclosed what he endured and didn’t shy away from his thoughts.

The roster looked complete and complemented each other, which led to their success. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis competing at a superlative and sublime degree, the franchise was heads above shoulders over their competition.

Voila, the franchise captured its first championship since 2010, and James’ first since 2016. A tremendous campaign!

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers alliance!

Since his arrival at the franchise, the organization has had more strenuous and arduous periods than victorious times. Albeit, they have amassed the coveted NBA title to their trophy case. Though, it doesn’t take away from the fact that they have been omitted from the playoffs twice in the last four years.

Not to mention, the one year where they were dismantled and decimated in one round, although ‘All-Star’ Anthony Davis, was injured. With the addition of Russell Westbrook in 2021, the ‘Big Three’ of James, Davis, and Westbrook were seen as the solution to their problems.

A failure of a campaign last year has left fans questioning the squad. The hope going into the campaign will be that the ‘Big Three,’ will be able to see eye-to-eye and achieve their objectives of bringing another chip to the city of Los Angeles.

Provided the three of them can get back to their top form, it’ll make for a terrifying sight for the remainder of the league.

