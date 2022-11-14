Kanye West, Who Lost $2 Billion in a Day, is Used as ‘Distraction’ According to Kobe Bryant’s Teammate

Over the years, Kanye West has said some deplorable things. Something that has a lot to do with his over-the-top and eccentric personality.

His most recent ravings, which were antisemitic in nature, led to him losing close to $2 billion. His antics cause more harm to him than good. Kanye’s relationship with Adidas was already on thin ice, and his comments ended it altogether.

However, some believe the media uses said antics as a distraction. One such believer is a former teammate of Kobe Bryant, John Salley.

Kobe Bryant’s former teammate, John Salley defends Kanye West, saying he is being used as a distraction

There is no denying that Kanye West says some crazy things. Things that generally lead to much anger and distaste from the general population.

That being said, a former teammate of Kobe Bryant, John Salley believes the media is simply using Ye as a distraction. Salley defends the rapper by pointing out that every time the media focuses on West, there is always something far worse going on.

He specifically recalls the time when the media focused on Kanye’s White Lives Matter t-shirt controversy. It just happened to be around when Russia invaded Ukraine, potentially starting a World War.

Salley makes an interesting observation. The media does indeed seem to use Ye as a distraction during trying times. But, that does not take away from the fact that the rapper with a net worth of $500 million does say and do some abhorrent things.

Kanye recently voiced his support for Kyrie Irving after the latter’s antisemitic controversy

Whether or not the media uses Ye as a distraction, there can be no excusing the things he does and says. Case in point when he seemingly chose to defend his friend Kyrie Irving, who was recently involved in his own antisemitic controversy.

West moves to his own tune, a trait that isn’t very likable. Nevertheless, he is who he is and is unlikely to change.

